A former Playboy Bunny has revealed one 'gross' habit that Hugh Hefner had while living at the Playboy Mansion.

Kendra Wilkinson was one of three of Hefner's girlfriends who was selected for the series 'Girls Next Door'.

She met Hefner at his 78th birthday and started a relationship with him when she was just 19 years old.

Now, Wilkinson has opened up about the reality of living at the Playboy Mansion, which became synonymous with the hedonistic image that Hefner built up.

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Wilkinson revealed that despite the public image, there was a less glamorous side to life as one of Hefner's girlfriends.

One part of the infamous mansion in particular captured public imagination.

This was the 'Grotto' - a concealed artificial cave which was only accessed through the mansion's swimming pool.

Hefner died in 2017 (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Wilkinson told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O that the grotto was 'gross', adding: "I didn't like going in there. It was always so horrible."

As for the mansion itself, Wilkinson went on to say that despite the public image, in reality it was 'very run-down and not as great as everyone thought, it was pretty nasty'.

But in a particularly stomach-churning revelation, she shared one habit that Hefner had when it came to clearing up after the dogs.

"There was dog poop everywhere and Hef would just wobble by and just pick it up with his bare hands," she revealed.

Although she was unflinching about the grottier aspects of living at the mansion, and even though she was much younger than Hefner when their relationship began, Wilkinson said that 'nothing bad' happened to her at the mansion.

"I was just a fun, wild, young, dumb blonde and I own it," she said. "Nothing ever bad happened to me."

Wilkinson met Hefner when she was just 19 years old (Mike Guastella/WireImage/Getty)

Wilkinson is not the only former Playboy Bunny to open up about some of the less glamorous parts of life with Hefner.

Holly Madison was one the Playboy founder's girlfriends between 2001 and 2008, including becoming the 'number one' girlfriend, and living in the Playboy Mansion.

While Madison had a large age gap with Hefner, she revealed that it was one other sex act that she did which she 'hated'' - group sex with Hefner and other girlfriends.

She told the In Your Dreams podcast: "If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think. It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.

“Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it.”