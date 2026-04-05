A former Playboy bunny has opened up about one thing which she found 'disgusting'.

Holly Madison was in a relationship with Hugh Hefner between 2001 and 2008, including living at the Playboy Mansion.

Hefner was 53 years older than Madison, and they had a sexually active relationship.

Holly has previously opened up about her frustration with people commenting on the very large age gap in the relationship.

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“There was a time when I couldn't post anything [on social media] without some dumba** in the comments [being] like, 'Oh, old balls'," she told the In Your Dreams podcast.

“Maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing.”

But there was one part of her relationship with Hefner that Holly said she 'hated'.

Holly opened up about her relationship with Hefner (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

This was when she had group sex with Hefner and his other girlfriends.

“If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think,” she said.

“It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.

“Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting.

“I hated it. I made it very known I hated it.”

And this was not the only issue in the relationship either, with another being that Holly claimed that she 'didn’t actually know him that well', even though there was a sense of creating a connection between them.

“I thought I was connecting with [Hefner],” she said. “When really I was just somebody who had trouble connecting with people my whole life.

“And I’d met somebody who was like a master manipulator.”

Hefner died in 2017 (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91, and after his death several women came forward with claims of abuse.

Following his death, Playboy published an open letter in which the company appeared to distance itself from Hefner.

It read: "Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female, and together we are building upon the aspects of our legacy that have made a positive impact, including serving as a platform for free expression and a convener of safe conversations on sex, inclusion and freedom.

"We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities."