90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten details moment she realized something wasn't right before ALS diagnosis

90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten has recalled the moment she came to the conclusion something wasn't quite right before she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Speaking in an interview with People, the actor's husband, Sumit Singh, revealed that Jenny's first symptom of ALS surfaced in December 2024 after she ended up choking 'badly' on water.

The symptoms only worsened for the 68-year-old as she began suffering from migraines and had trouble swallowing even the simplest of medication.

The couple assumed the swallowing problem was likely because of an infection, but things only progressed further.

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Jenny soon after began to notice her speech slowing, to the point where she would avoid conversations and not even speak at all with her nearest and dearest.

At this point, the couple 'knew something was wrong'.

Jenny Slatten recently detailed an ALS diagnosis (TLC)

After a public appearance in December 2025 where Jenny was in New York for a 90 Day Fiancé Christmas party, many fans expressed their concerns and one even suggested the actor may have ALS.

"And then I find out that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like," Singh told People.

The couple returned to India, where they lived, and sought answers on Jenny's symptoms, which soon revealed Jenny had ALS.

ALS is a degenerative health condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty walking, slurred speech, trouble swallowing, as well as tripping and falling.

There is no cure for the devastating disease and the condition gets progressively worse over time, the health website goes on to say.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh (TLC)

A genetic cause is found in ten percent of people with ALS, with Jenny's father passing away from the disease several years ago.

ALS is most common in people aged between 60 and mid-80s, while evidence shows that factors such as smoking can also contribute to the development of the condition.

As for Jenny, she is currently looking into the possibility of qualifying for medication that could potentially slow down the disease.

"Right now we're just looking and searching," Jenny added to People, stating that she's speaking out as 'maybe somebody will come forward with something'.

Despite the devastating prognosis, Jenny and her husband have never been happier in their relationship.

The actor explained: "I used to live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that's what love is. And that's why we do things for each other, and that's what make each other happy."