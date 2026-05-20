Machine Gun Kelly hits out at Yungblud with savage response to his bold claim about 'live music'

Machine Gun Kelly has hit out at Yungblud after the British-born singer took to Instagram to discuss the state of 'live music'.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, canceled a number of his 2025 North America tour dates last year, citing mental health and burnout troubles.

The 28-year-old said on social media at the time: "I don't want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever.

"I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.

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"I never take anyone's love, support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time."

The singer, known for songs like ‘Parents’ and ‘Loner', recently criticised artists canceling tours and then blaming rising ticket prices for the state of live music and gigs in 2026.

Yungblud claimed 'live music has become inaccessible' (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Well, MGK, was certainly not impressed with such comments and he took to Instagram to issue some strong words to his fellow musician.

"You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got paparazzi’d at Nobu the next day Pinocchio," Kelly penned.

"And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist. Shut the f*** up your silver spooned preachy w*****."

A representative for Yungblud has fired back at Kelly's comments, telling TMZ the Brit 'hasn't got time' to be involved in online beef with MGK.

"Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album," the rep told the outlet.

"He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this but we wish MGK the very best."

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud once toured together (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Despite being pals and even touring together, Kelly and Yungblud have since become enemies, with many fans believing Kelly's April 2026 song, 'Fix Ur Face', was aimed at the Doncaster-born artist.

"Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars," MGK sings. "Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws."

Before Yungblud made it in the world of music, he featured on The Lodge, a Disney Channel TV show in the UK.

He also attended Ackworth School, a private school in West Yorkshire for a short period of time.

"I see one particular line is going over your heads," MGK penned on X following the release of the song.