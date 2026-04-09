Ivanka Trump was reduced to tears in a recent interview after speaking about her mom.

Donald Trump's daughter appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where she opened up about Ivana.

Ivana married Trump in 1977, and would go on to divorce him in 1990, marrying twice after to Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997, and then Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009.

She had three children with Trump, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric, while Trump himself also has two other children - Tiffany with his second wife Marla Maples, and Barron with his current wife Melania.

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Speaking to the podcast host Steven Bartlett, Ivanka became visibly emotional as she remembered mom.

Ivana died on July 14 2022, and her daughter gave a eulogy at her funeral.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

“My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do,” Ivanka said on the podcast, before saying 'sorry' as she began to tear up.

Bartlett showed her some pictures of her with her mom when she was a child, and she said: “I’m trying not to cry again."

Ivanka added: “She lived a good life. She was very joyful."

She then went on to talk about the impact of her mom's death, saying: "Losing a parent. It hits differently, you know, especially unexpectedly, especially sort of post-COVID, which kind of robbed so many of us of so many years."

She added: “We really keep her memory alive."

Ivanka's grandmother Marie Zelníčková, who is nicknamed 'Babi' still lives with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner in Florida.

“It’s a blessing to have her in our home and living with us,” Ivanka said.

Ivana present as her father is again sworn in as president (Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“Her telling her stories and stories of my mother, who they sadly didn’t get to know.”

Tearfully explaining her feelings towards her grandmother, Ivanka said: “I have a lot of love for this woman."

As she began to cry, she added: "This doesn’t happen to me often.

“She taught me so much about love. It’s been hard to see her now as she struggles.”

She then added that 'maybe I'll have a tissue' before someone brought one over onto the set for her.

Ivanka served as an advisor during her father's first presidency, but has not returned to the White House after he was elected for his second term in office, saying that she wants to prioritize her family.

After leaving the White House back in 2020, Ivanka said that she had attended therapy, and her husband had also been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.