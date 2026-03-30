A woman from Florida who was left unable to have more children after eating an ice cream has been awarded a staggering $14 million following a decision made in Brevard County court.

Brandy Buckley filed a lawsuit in 2019 after claiming nails and metal fragments contaminated the sweet treat she consumed from Bruster’s Ice Cream in Palm Bay, Florida, in September 2018.

Buckley decided to treat herself to a butter pecan ice cream at the drive-thru window that particular day nearly eight years ago and took a big bite expecting big things. However, when she began to 'scoop some out' for her son, Buckley knew something wasn't quite right.

"I noticed there was a metal nail in the cone, almost embedded," she told WESH-TV. "When I did swallow, I did feel something in my throat that kind of got stuck.

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"I thought it was a pecan because it was a butter pecan ice cream that I had purchased. It was a nail. I had swallowed a nail."

The woman from Florida was met with an unwelcome surprise (WESH-TV)

While she may have only consumed a smaller amount of ice cream, the 'two metal shards' found in her system lead to Buckley having years of health problems.

The worse being complications from a blood clot, which left Buckley unable to have more children.

"That was my goal and my dream, to have more kids. It was crazy because who expects to get ice cream and find a nail in there?" she continued.

On top of that, the mother claimed in the lawsuit filed against Malabar Creameries in 2019 that she had suffered various injuries to her head, neck, limbs and nervous system after eating the ice cream.

Buckley also said she suffered permanent loss of body functions and is continuing to manage ongoing neurological damage, the New York Post reported.

Brandy Buckley filed a lawsuit in 2019 (WESH-TV)

Meanwhile, Buckley's lawyers said that eating the ice cream 'ultimately resulted in permanent infertility', which prevented her 'from having additional children'.

In the end, a jury awarded the American $14 million, while they also compensated her following years of hefty medical bills.

"We are grateful that this jury of six fulfilled their civic duty and listened carefully to all of the evidence," John Alpizar, Buckley's lawyer said of the verdict, which was made last week.

"This verdict reflects the seriousness of the harm our client endured and ensures accountability at all levels."

LADbible Group has reached out to Bruster’s Ice Cream for comment.