During a Women's History Month event at the White House, Donald Trump went off-topic and decided to say the one word he claimed ends careers.

During his speech yesterday (March 12), Trump paid tribute to trailblazing women such as former first lady Martha Washington, Betsy Ross (who made the first US flag), pilot Amelia Earhart, and singer Aretha Franklin, but then his address took a bizarre turn.

He said: “The Trump administration is working every single day to make America better, safer, and more prosperous for women... and men. But much more importantly for women.

"They are really the inspiration. They are so, so powerful and so important and so beautiful."

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It was then he claimed there was one word he is not allowed to use that would end a political career - but said it anyway.

Trump complained he could no longer call women beautiful (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

He went on: “I'm not allowed to use the word beautiful, but I'm using it anyway. Usually, it's the end of your political career. If you say a woman's a beautiful woman, they say that's the termination of his career.

“But somehow, it hasn't hurt too much. You are incredible women, and you're beautiful women.”

This came after Melania delivered remarks calling herself a 'visionary', while also referencing her Melania documentary, which Amazon bought for $40 million, but only made around $16 million at the worldwide box office.

It boasts an 11 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, in comparison to a 98 percent audience score.

On top of that, the documentary was a return from the wilderness for director Brett Ratner after he was accused of sexual harassment in 2017, which he denies.

He also appears in the Epstein files, which is not evidence of wrongdoing and doesn't imply knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Melania said at the event: "As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather takes shape after a long and sometimes challenging process.

"Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus.

Melania praised her recent documentary in her own remarks (YouTube/The White House)

"In solitude, my creative mind dances, filling my imagination with originality."

She then went on to talk about 'my new film where I shaped its creative direction, served as a producer, managed its post-production and activated the marketing campaign'.

Later on, Trump took issue with not getting enough credit for upcoming events in the US.

Before introducing his final guest speaker, six-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries, Trump said: “We have the Olympics and we have the World Cup coming up… I did the Olympics, I got the Olympics, then I got the World Cup, then I got 250 [year celebration], but I've never been given credit for that.”

People on social media have taken to scrutinizing Trump for this complaint.

One user wrote: “He’s trying to take credit for our country’s birthday?”

Trump was ridiculed online for complaining about not getting enough credit (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Another joked: “You guys don't remember when in 1776 Donald Trump came over on the Mayflower and delivered the Statue of Liberty to the Russians?”

A third wrote: “Why would he be getting credit for any of those?”

While another user joked: “’But enough about me, we're here to honor women....

“Women love me. No one has done more for women than me. Everyone says so. Big tough men come up to me with tears in their eyes and say, "Sir, my wife has never been happier than she is since you.....’”