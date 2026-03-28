Trump has let slip what country he is eyeing next for another conflict while speaking at a forum in Miami.

The feeling towards the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran has proven to be mixed from the American people.

Following a February 28 attack by Israel and the US, the nation’s leader, Supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was killed.

Trump has also repeatedly said that so far the conflict has been a success for the US and the nation is ahead of schedule in completing its objectives with the conflict.

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However, some have even questioned why the US is at war with the nation in the first place, especially since Donald Trump has insisted he is the President of Peace and would not bring the nation into pointless wars.

In a recent remark, Trump may have let slip what nation could be next in the American crosshairs, following on from Iran and Venezuela, both nations that have resulted in multiple missile strikes.

Trump has spoken about his plans for Cuba (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Speaking at a forum in Miami, Trump noted that Cuba could be next as part of his ‘peace through strength’ foreign policy plan.

He seemed to jokingly pull back the comments after uttering them.

He said: “I campaigned on the fact, peace through strength, I said "you'll never have to use it" but sometimes you have to use it.”

Speaking of his success in capturing the Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro in January, Trump added ‘and Cuba’s next, by the way’, to laughs in the room.

He seemingly joked afterwards: “Pretend I didn't say that, please. Please, media, please, please, disregard that statement. Thank you very much.”

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned Cuba in this context in recent weeks, however.

Trump has repeatedly called himself the President of Peace (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in the White House earlier this month, Trump declared he would have the ‘honor of taking Cuba’ after a US imposed oil blockade plunged the Latin American nation into total darkness.

While discussing how his negotiations with Havana had been going so far, Trump boldly claimed he could do ‘anything he wants’ with the country.

Speaking to reporters on March 16, he said: “You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?

“I do believe I’ll be … having the honor of taking Cuba.

“Whether I free it, take it – think I could do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”