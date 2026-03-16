Donald Trump has hit out at a reporter, giving her an insulting nickname and even threatening to sue her.

Maggie Haberman is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who wrote the 2022 biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

Haberman won the Pullitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on Trump's advisors having links to Russia.

Now, Trump has taken to his social media platform Truth Social with a post where he slammed Haberman and accused her of writing false stories about him.

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It's not clear if anything specific prompted Trump to make the furious post, and Haberman last published a story covering Trump on March 5, covering the firing of Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary.

She also made an appearance on CNN on March 12 to discuss the ongoing war in Iran.

Trump made the furious post to Truth Social (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump criticized Haberman, saying: "Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth."

He went on to threaten Haberman with legal action, writing: "In any event, I’m thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her 'associates,' into my Florida based Lawsuit against The Times which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely."

Trump often criticizes press coverage of his administration, and has previously made personal comments about reporters, in particular female reporters.

Recently this has also included PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers, who questioned the president about why the FBI had seized election records in Arizona.

Haberman wrote a biography of Trump (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

According to a report in The Independent, Trump replied: "Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?"

Landers continued to press the question, highlighting that the 2020 election wasn't rigged, with Trump then asking: "How do you know?"

When Landers pointed out that Trump's attorney general found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, to which Trump replied: "If you say it wasn't rigged, you're a rotten reporter."

Another incident involved Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, with Trump telling her 'quiet, piggy'.

Meanwhile, in November 2025 Trump called CBS News journalist Nancy Cordes 'a stupid person', and called New York Times' White House correspondent Katie Rogers 'ugly both inside and out'.

Trump also accused CNN's Kaitlan Collins of 'not smiling enough' in a recent exchange in the Oval Office.

UNILAD has approached Maggie Haberman for comment.