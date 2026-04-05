A spokesperson for Donald Trump has been forced to address rumors that the president had died or was receiving treatment in hospital.

Trump's health has been the focus of significant attention in his second term, as people observe the way he speaks, moves, as well as noticing things about his behaviour and appearance, and his age.

One occasion which has previously prompted speculation about Trump's health was in late 2024 and 2025, when people noticed blotches or bruises on his hands.

In another incident, on August 27 2025 US Vice President JD Vance said that he was ready to be president - and given that the Vice President steps in if the president dies in office this immediately sparked rumors that Trump was dead or terminally ill.

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Now, the White House has responded to further speculation about Trump's health.

There has been a lot of speculation about Trump's health (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Taking to X, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump.

"On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."

The latest speculation is that Trump was being treated at the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

On Saturday at around 11.08 in the morning, the White House announced that Trump would not make a public appearance for the rest of that day, which is unusual as Trump usually goes to Mar-a-Lago at the weekends, where he plays golf.

Trump has gone to Walter Reed National Medical Center in the past, with his last visit being back in October 2025 for an MRI scan.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One at the time, Trump confirmed that he had the scan, saying: "I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect."

The White House has responded to the speculation (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Prior to this, speculation about Trump's health was renewed when people noticed that he appeared to have a scabbing rash on his neck.

The symptom was spotted at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2.

People spotted what appeared to be scabs and a large red rash on Trump's neck, going from the back of his hairline to behind his ear.

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella said in a statement: "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."

Dr Barbabella added: "The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."