A UFO expert made a chilling post on social media prior to his death.

David Wilcock died on April 20 at an address near to Nederland in Colorado, with preliminary investigations indicating that he died by suicide.

Wilcock, 53, was a big name in research into UFOs, and had written books on the subject, as well as posting on YouTube where he had over half a million subscribers.

After police arrived at the address following a report of a mental health crisis.

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A report has said that when authorities arrived Wilcock was 'holding a weapon', and during the course of the incident he 'used the weapon on himself'

When officers examined the home and surrounding properties no other people were found.

His death has been met with an outpouring of conspiracy theories, in large part due to his books about UFOs some of which have made the New York Times bestsellers list.

He had over half a million YouTube subscribers (YouTube/David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL))

A post on X has since emerged that Wilcock made on December 11 2022 in which he said that he had no suicidal intent.

He wrote: "I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real."

The post has now re-emerged following Wilcock's death, and is at the centre of a flurry of social media posts speculating about the manner of his death.





One person wrote: "The people that know the truth are being knocked off."

Meanwhile a second person posted: "This is a bit weird, isn't it?"

Wilcock's work includes things like The Source Field Investigations, The Synchronicity Key, and The Ascension Mysteries, in addition to his social media following.

He frequently called for more openness from the US government about the existence of UFOs and alien life.

Wilcock died at an address in Colorado (YouTube/David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL))

His death was confirmed on April 21 by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who wrote: "We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock.

"We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted."

In addition to his books and his social media channels, Wilcock also regularly contributed to the History Channel, both on camera and as a consulting producer.

This was in his work on the 2009 series Ancient Aliens.

The series, which is named after the conspiracy theory that early humans were granted knowledge by an encounter with aliens, examines alien life, the supernatural, as well as investigating other conspiracy theories.



























