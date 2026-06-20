Reddit users have decoded Costco's secret pricing, so this is what you should be aware of on your next visit to a store.

Many head into a Costco for a stellar deal, whether that be for hardware items, or to delight in its iconic hot dog combo, which was changed for the first time in 40 years recently.

It can be pretty difficult to know if you're getting a good deal in stores, and that's where the decoding of Costco pricing comes in, on hand to inform customers whether they are getting a bargain, or are paying full whack.

The 'decoder', which was posted to the Costco Reddit forum last year, claims the size of the deal depends on how the pricing ends.

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For example, if the prices ends in '.99', then it's nothing special and you're likely paying full price. Ending in '.97' means that a corporate markdown has been added to the item, while it's likely an limited-time offer too.

If the price of a product in store ends in '.00', this is a store-specific deal, according to the Reddit thread. This could be products that have been returned or used previously as floor models and is likely in limited stock, so be quick!

There's also a trio of secret symbols to be aware of in Costco, which all have different meanings, according to the social media thread.

If the item you're interested in buying has an asterisk above the price then this item will soon be discontinued, is seasonal, or will be leaving stock soon.

As a result, it's advised you buy the item there and then to avoid disappointment.

You may also notice items have a date on their pricing label, this shows when a price change on the product was last made.

Watch out for all the secret pricing on your next Costco visit (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

And finally, the Reddit thread explained that a green tag indicates an 'organic product', which means a 'visual shorthand for organic items on the shelf'.

Costco certainly works differently to other American retailers given it operates on a members-only model.

The retailer has two main membership options; The Gold Star membership is the most popular, offering straightforward access to stores and everyday savings.

There's also an option for those who shop at Costco regularly in the form of the Executive membership, which adds extra value with an annual rewards perk based on your spending.

Memberships start at $65 a year.