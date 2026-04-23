The major life decisions of getting married and having kids can be difficult to get right for anyone, but this is even harder if you are a conjoined twin, as it will always take three to tango.

Living with your sister by your side for every second of the day could be a major source of reassurance during these difficult moments, but one pair of conjoined twins have shown that these choices are anything but simple.

Carmen and Lupita Andrade, 25, were born joined at the torso down, with each sister having their own independent control over their upper body while sharing a reproductive system, having to coordinate each of their legs in order to walk properly.

But despite these difficulties, Carmen has landed herself a husband and may even have plans to try for children in the future. The only problem, everyone thinks that Lupita 'hates' her new hubby.

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The Andrade sisters have shared everything from the moment they were born (Channel 4)

While the conjoined sisters have grown a large social media following in recent years, it was back in 2020 that Carmen first met the man who would become her husband, Daniel McCormack.

She met the man on dating app Hinge, with their relationship building over the course of four years until the couple got married in October 2024 with an intimate wedding ceremony.

But while Carmen may have found the man of her dreams, social misconceptions about life as a conjoined twin mean that the sisters are often on the receiving end of lots of assumptions about how they live.

This includes interminable questions about their sex lives, with creeps asking them if they are up for a threesome as they are joined at the waist. An inappropriate question that the sisters have pointed out would not be asked to a single-bodied woman.

These misconceptions also lead to people making assumptions about how each woman must feel, including about the other's love life.

The Andrade sisters, who were born in Mexico before being taken to Connecticut, recently spoke on the Rodiculous Podcast about how people on social media are convinced that Lupita doesn't like her sister's husband.

Carmen and Lupita were born in Mexico and given just three days to live (Channel 4)

When they were asked on the podcast about the most common misconceptions they face in everyday life, Carmen responded: "I think that we argue or fight a lot more than we do."

But Lupita immediately jumped in to share her frustration that people think 'I hate her husband'. Host Rosanna Pansino indicated that she had heard these rumors before, which only made Lupita want to set the record straight.

“I’m the one who said, ‘You should choose that guy — he seems harmless.“I’m the one who said, ‘You should choose that guy — he seems harmless," she shared, revealing how the close sisters make these complex decisions.

Carmen added that her sister was basically her 'wingman' in these sorts of situations, with Lupita adding that she now loves 'Daniel like a brother'. And it looks like the couple/throuple could go the distance.

One major roadblock in a relationship can be when each person has a different stance on parenthood. But thankfully, the issue came up just six months into her relationship, with both McCormick and Carmen not interested in having children.

Carmen said: "Personally we are infertile as well as just… since I was little, I never really thought of like being a parent, if that makes any sense. Especially as nobody thought I would actually be in a relationship when I was growing up or anything.

“So they never really had that like discussion of what options are there and things like that.”