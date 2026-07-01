Footage from a prison in Missouri which shows inmates 'rioting' after following phone and Wi-Fi connectivity issues has been released by officials.

34 Inmates at St. Louis County's Buzz Westfall Justice Center are said to have refused to return to their cells on February 7 2026, following anger over phone access, Wi-Fi connections, and their allocated time outside of their cells, FOX 2 Now reported.

As well as the video, officials have also released a 100-page report detailing a disturbance, which took place at 5pm.

The report states that the 'riots' it began as a 'peaceful mass refusal of inmates to return to their cells' before they later became physically disruptive.

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It's said that these inmates wanted ' their full 15 minutes of dayroom time' after being let out of their cells late.

"This incident shows how unpredictable conditions are inside a jail and how important the role corrections officers play," Captain Tim Ware, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services said.

"The discontent of residents that resulted in this incident is all due to our understaffing in corrections officers which required limitations on the residents' movements."

They say that 'lessons have been learned' and 'changes have been made'.

The outlet reports that the 34 inmates were sprayed with pepper spray for refusing repeated orders to lock down.

Video footage, which is now circulating online, shows inmates barricading the entrance with furniture, after correctional officers removed equipment from the housing unit, after failing to calm down the situation.

Moments later, one inmate can be seen throwing a basketball at the surveillance camera, in an attempt to strike it down.

Authorities then used a chemical agent to regain control and secure the area.

The surveillance camera was struck by a basketball (FOX 2 St. Louis)

Out of the 34 inmates involved, Ware revealed that 'four main actors and criminal charges have been turned over to the Clayton Police Department and to the prosecutor for review'.

St. Louis County records report that total damages climbed past $30,800.

No serious injuries or hospitalizations were reported.

FOX 2 reports that county leaders approved $3 million in emergency funding for medical services.

Ware has told the outlet that his focus is to now prevent another disturbance, with the Justice Center now trying to fill 80 vacancies for correctional officers.



