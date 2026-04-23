Bill Gates foundation launches review of links to Jeffrey Epstein

The Bill Gates Foundation has announced it's reviewing ties to Jeffrey Epstein following the release of files related to the convicted sex offender.

Set up by the Microsoft founder and his wife Melinda in 2000, The Gates foundation aims to address 'poverty, disease, and inequity around the world'. It's reported to be the third-wealthiest charitable foundation in the world.

CEO of the Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, told staff this week that he'd commissioned an external investigation of its past engagement with Epstein after Gates was named in the files released by the Department of Justice.

The tech mogul has denied any form of wrongdoing.

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The Gates Foundation said in a statement: "The Gates Foundation is aware of emails recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice that include communication between Jeffrey Epstein and Gates Foundation staff. We will continue to review materials released in connection with this matter.

Files relating to Jeffrey Epstein were released earlier this year (Kypros/Getty Images)

"On the basis of Epstein’s claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health and development, a small number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure this potential funding.

"Ultimately, the foundation did not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and no fund was ever created. At no time were financial payments made by the foundation to Epstein, nor was he employed by the foundation at any time."

The statement went on to describe Epstein's crimes as 'horrific' and reaffirmed the public of how important they are taking the 'safety and wellbeing of women and girls'

"The foundation regrets having any employees interact with Epstein in any way," the statement concluded.

Gates is known to have been acquaintances with Epstein before the disgraced financier died in 2019.

Gates was known to have spent time with Epstein, but says he was never involved in his crimes (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Epstein files alleged that the tech mogul had affairs with Russian models and contracted an STIs from them.

The Microsoft founder admitted to having affairs with two Russian women after the news broke, but affirmed his adamance that he was not involved in any of Epstein's criminal activity.

"I did nothing illicit," Gates said. "I saw nothing illicit."

He added: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.

"To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” Gates said. “It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein.”

Gates is set to testify before Congress on June 10 as part of their investigations into the convicted sex offender.