NHS trust responds after staff accused of accessing tiger attack victim's medical records 'without legitimate reason'
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NHS trust responds after staff accused of accessing tiger attack victim's medical records 'without legitimate reason'

William Chapman was mauled to death by a Siberian tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park last weekend

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PA Media

Topics: UK News, Mental Health, NHS

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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