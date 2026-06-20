A mum who launched a legal battle costing $99,250 to override her daughter's dying wish to be cremated 'didn't even turn up to her funeral'.

Holly McGee, 22, died from a malignant brain tumour in January after spending months receiving palliative care.

In the months leading up to her death, she had been living with her sister Denise Rennie, 37, and had wrote in diaries and notebooks about not wanting to be buried.

Despite this being her dying wish, Holly's mother, Carol McGee, launched a legal battle to stop the cremation, resulting in her daughter's body remaining in a morgue for more than four months while the dispute took place, which allegedly cost nearly $100,000.

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Following the horrifying legal battle, her sister has spoken out about the 'trauma' she'd been through.

"Holly made wishes - several wishes," she said.

Holly died in January after suffering with a malignant brain tumour. (SWNS)

"She wrote them down, she signed them, she told us, she orally expressed them, and there was over 100 pieces of evidence.

"After four and a half months, it came to the point where I was begging to get Holly out and cremated."

Her sister noted that Holly did not like the thought of 'going into the dirt' and thought 'being buried was creepy'.

And during the trial, which lasted a total of three days, the judge ruled that her dying wishes should be respected.

The judgment written by sheriff Kevin McCarron said: "This will cause pain to those who do not want it to happen. But greater pain would arise if something happened to Holly’s remains that she positively did not want.

Denise alleges their mom did not attend her sister's funeral. (SWNS)

"Holly was a young woman, bravely dealing with a terminal illness, scared of death and reluctant to discuss the aftermath but she made it clear enough that she did not want to be buried."

Speaking about her mother, who eventually 'didn't turn up' for Holly's funeral despite allegedly spending $99,250 on the court case, Denise added: "There's not a maternal bone in her body, and that's my own mother I'm saying that about.

"£75,000 ($99,250) to take your daughter, your other daughter, to court for your other daughter that's passed away, just to bury her, is just insane."

She concluded: "Why did she go through this court trial and then not turn up to the funeral anyway? It just doesn’t make sense and it’s horrible."