Man outraged by reality of the 'Temu Range Rover' reveals issues just two weeks into driving

A man is calling for 'Temu Range Rovers' to be recalled after his two-week-old car stopped suddenly on a busy road.

Alan Lee, 37, bought a Jaecoo 7 PHEX Luxury, dubbed the 'Temu Range Rover' due to its budget £35,000 price tag, on March 18, 2026.

Previously Alan owned a Volkswagen Tiguan, and after seeing rave reviews on Jaecoo online, he purchased the vehicle.

A few days after buying the car, Alan said he noticed his headlights would flicker when he turned corners, which he thought was 'weird'.

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Then on April 2, 2026, Alan was driving his four-year-old son to nursery when the car 'completely stopped' on a 60mph A road and all his warning lights started flashing.

Earlier this year, the UK Government recalled around 7,500 Jaecoo 7 (ICE/petrol) models due to a faulty ECU (Electronic Control Unit) wiring harness clip that may cause unexpected stalling.

The Jaceoo 7 – pictured – is one of the UK's best selling cars at the moment (Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

As many as 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models manufactured between April and December 2025 are thought to potentially be affected.

Alan is now calling for his model of Jaecoo 7 to be 'recalled' as they are 'not fit for the road'.

The dad, from Birmingham, UK, said: "I am a real-life example of how they do not care about their customers. It is a Temu Range Rover; people need to be aware of what is happening with these cars.

"I think there needs to be more regulation and checks on these new cars.

"Some Jaecoo models have already been recalled; clearly, my model and others are not fit for the road."

One of the reason also purchased the car was because he'd seen an article that said it was one of the UK's best selling cars and decided to opt in to the hype.

Alan, who shared his story with Talk to the Press, said: "I am a family man, I liked an SUV, and I saw a lot of good reviews on this car.

"It was the highest-selling car in November, everything was pointing towards giving this car a go and being an early adopter.

"For the price point, it matched other vehicles in that range, but this one came with a lot more tech."

The disgruntled dad called the car a 'Temu Range Rover' (SWNS)

The car arrived on March 18, 2026, and a few days later, Alan experienced his first issue: he noticed that when he turned, his headlights would flicker.

"I thought it was weird," Alan said. "For the first time, I noticed the headlights flicker when I turned a corner."

"I didn't think much of it at the time," he added.

A few weeks later when Alan was taking his son to nursery and driving down a 60mph road, when he turned to go into the roundabout, the car jumped to a halt.

Alan said the car 'died completely' and his priority was to get himself and his son to safety.

He said: "I was on a busy road, and the car just died, completely shut down.

"I had pulled up at the lights, as I entered the roundabout, it stopped, and I got 20 different warning lights flashing up on the car. It was flashing every error possible. I couldn't go into drive or reverse."

Alan immediately called the emergency services and the police arrived and cut off that lane.

Alan had to call the police when his car wouldn't move from a busy road (SWNS)

His car was then towed to the police recovery compound, where it remains today.

Alan said he has called Jaecoo, who said they will sort the issue, and claim he has been offered a courtesy car but has not received it yet.

He said: "I called Jaecoo to tell them I need a courtesy car, and I still don't have one. I do not want another vehicle from them. I will not be buying from them again.

"They clearly have no idea what they are selling, more and more of these vehicles are having issues."

A spokesperson for Jaecoo has addressed the matter.

They said in a statement: "Jaecoo UK can confirm that it takes aftersales service seriously, and has provided the customer with a Jaecoo courtesy car.

"It also believes that the customer is kept well updated via the leasing and / or finance company involved."