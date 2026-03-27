Traveling to new countries is great, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who doesn't particularly enjoy the actual traveling part of going on vacation...

As much as I'd like to travel Business Class everywhere, my bank balance won't let me and I (along with 90 percent of other air travelers) fly economy like Gordon Ramsay makes his kids do.

I mean, it's comfy enough, but flying economy is hardly like staying at the Ritz, is it?

People's biggest issue with economy travel is usually sleep. While most airlines have reclining seats to help you get some shut eye, if you're sat in a three or four-seat row on the plane it's inevitable that someone's going to need to squeeze past you at some point to use the restroom or to stretch their legs.

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But this will all change for United Airline travelers soon with the help of its brand new 'Relaxed Row'.

United Airlines will bring in the new seating option in 2027 (Getty Stock)

"This dedicated row of three seats in United Economy can transform into a lie-flat mattress-like space after takeoff, ideal for families with small children, couples and solo travelers who want more space," United said in a press release, per PR Newswire.

"Customers will get a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children to help create a cozy, tranquil environment."

Sign me up!

The new feature will first be introduced next year and, by 2030, will be available on more than 200 Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 wide-body aircrafts.

Andrew Nocella, United's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said of the airline's upcoming plans: "As a leading premium airline, we're committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them.

"United is the only North American airline offering a product like the United Relax Row and is one of the many reasons why we're continuing to win brand loyal customers."

People online have since reacted to the news and have applauded United for the feature we've long be waiting for.

The 'Relax Row' promises for more comfortable travel (United Airlines)

Somebody said on Twitter: "United built the product that everyone who has every been on an airplane has wanted!"

"United just become everyone’s favorite airline," said another, as a third added: "Finally… economy with actual sleep. If pricing isn’t insane, this might be the most loved upgrade in years."

While United is the first North American airline to bring in this kind of seating option, Air New Zealand first introduced the idea some years ago.

The Kiwi airline calls the seating option 'Economy Skycouch', which has been available to customers for 15 years.