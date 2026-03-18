A group of professors have warned people to be wary of this rare tattoo reaction that can cause some people to go blind.

Tattoos have grown in popularity in some countries around the world as the stigma that was previously attached to them has lessened significantly.

In the modern age, you are less likely to hear the common comments that getting that tattoo on your arm will mean you can never get a job.

Admittedly, some tattoos across the face or ones that are considered ‘inappropriate’ may impact your ability to get one, somewhat.

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Beyond this, professors writing in Science Alert warned that there is a rare tattoo reaction that is becoming more common.

More people are being diagnosed with tattoo-related eye condition known as tattoo-associated uveitis.

So, what is the condition and what does it have to do with eye health?

More people have been getting this rare tattoo-related eye condition (Getty Stock Image)

Well tattoo’s can impact eyes based on how the body reacts to the tattoo and most importantly the chemicals within the ink used. Most notably, not every nation has the same standards when it comes to tattoo ink and what is banned in one country, due to the health risks, may not be banned elsewhere.

From a health perspective, most people don’t react to these chemicals but in some cases they can cause a harmful immune response; when the body recognizes the ink as being dangerous and starts attacking.

This can cause inflammation, both of the tattooed skin and other parts of the body.

This can be a particularly bad situation if the inflammatory cells from a tattoo breach the blood-ocular barrier, which is a wall-like structure designed to protect the inside of the eye.

According to Professor of Optometry and Optometry Course Director James Andrew Armitage and Linda Robinson, Head of Assessment, Clinical Optometry, at Deakin University, from this you can develop the rare condition known as tattoo-associated uveitis.

Tattoo-associated uveitis is still a rare condition. But scientists say it may be more common than we think (Getty Stock Image)

Research published in 2025 in the journal Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology by Australian eye health experts documented 40 new cases of the condition in Australia reported between 2023 and 2025. With these new cases, the number of global cases has doubled since 2010.

Tattoo-associated uveitis is still a rare condition. But scientists say it may be more common than we think.

There are treatments available but most concerningly, they may not be successful for everyone. According to the outlet, even after having treatment, about 75% of patients experience temporary vision loss, and 17% experience permanent visual loss.