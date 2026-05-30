A World Cup 'psychic' who's correctly predicted three of the last four winners of the soccer tournament has revealed his pick for this summer's competition.

Now that the regular domestic season is coming to a close, all eyes are now on the US, Mexico and Canada ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City, while the US will play their first game against Paraguay a day later in Los Angeles.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will certainly hope to put on a good show on home soil, though they are very much seen as outsiders to win the World Cup at 80/1.

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So, who will lift the crown later this summer?

Well, that is the impossible question with the likes of Spain, France and England seen as the favorites, though a World Cup 'psychic' may just provide some idea.

The World Cup kicks off very soon (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Michael Bruno, from Brazil correctly predicted Spain would win the World Cup in 2010, Germany to be victorious in his home country in 2014, and for France to lift the crown in Russia in 2018.

However, at the 2022 Qatar tournament, Bruno predicted France to win again, who ultimately lost out on World Cup glory on penalties in the final to Argentina.

Nonetheless, Bruno's record is pretty good and he's now made his prediction as to who he thinks will win the 2026 World Cup.

The Brazilian believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will win their first ever World Cup in New York in July.

He told Globo Esporte: “Since 2022, I’ve been announcing the next champion team. Since then, I’ve been stating that Portugal will be the world champion.”

Could Cristiano Ronaldo lift the World Cup? (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bruno predicts Argentina will fall short of retaining their crown by being dumped out in the quarter finals, while he believes Brazil will also bow out early.

The 'psychic' added: "I don’t think Neymar is 100 per cent fit to play in this World Cup.

“And if he does play, once again, the national team will be eliminated before the semi-finals, because the team will revolve around him, repeating the tactical mistake of 2022.”

Ahead of the World Cup beginning in under two weeks, health experts are warning fans attending of extreme heat with the likes of Houston and Miami likely to experience temperatures in the mid-80s.

As a result, authorities are advising supporters to keep hydrated and keep protected.