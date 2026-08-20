Neighbours actor Scarlet Vas announces second baby with step-brother turned husband

Former Neighbours star Scarlet Vas has revealed that she and her husband Tayo Ricci are having another baby.

Vas and Ricci wed in 2023 and welcomed their first child together in December 2024. They didn't initially reveal their firstborn's name, but in April 2025 announced that she's called Silva.

Vas, who played Mishti Sharma on the hit Aussie soap, shared her latest announcement on Instagram alongside photos with her husband and their young daughter.

She penned to her 2.3 million followers: "The doctor called. Apparently we’re having another baby."

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The couple have since been showered with congratulatory messages following their happy news – but it hasn't all been positive comments when it comes to Ricci and Vas's relationship.

The couple, who have reportedly known one another since they were teenagers, went viral in 2020 after going public with their relationship as they said that they are step-siblings.

Influencers Tayo Ricci and Scarlet Vas are having another baby (scarletvas/Instagram)

Apparently Vas and Ricci's parents dating started dating each other before they sparked up their own romance. While they're technically related, it isn't by blood.

They've since leaned heavily into the 'dating my step-brother' premise, which lead to their online stardom.

The pair have spoken about their relationship on numerous occasions, with Vas telling news.au.com in 2024: "We’ve been together for 10 years and have just moved back to Australia after living in the US for the last five of those.

"We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends, our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time."

The couple welcomed their first child in December 2024 (scarletvas/Instagram)

'We didn't do it to become influencers'

The actress went on to stress that she and Ricci are 'definitely not blood-related', but wanted to keep the ins and outs of their family ties private.

"We didn’t set out to become influencers, it was never on our radar or ever something we ever wanted to do," she went on to share.

"When I finished up on Neighbours we moved to America so I could pursue acting, but then Covid hit which affected the industry and it was really difficult.

"And we fell into content after meeting some of the big creators in LA... and eventually we began making videos for ourselves."

Ricci and Vas have known each other since they were teenagers (scarletvas/Instagram)

'We find trolls very entertaining'

Vas also insisted that she and her husband are unfazed about their critics calling their relationship 'gross' because they 'have each other'.

She added: "I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining.

"If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic."