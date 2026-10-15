Karoline Leavitt reveals what Trump is like as a boss and the hidden trait he has

Karoline Leavitt has answered people's pressing questions about her life and her former role as the White House press secretary.

Leavitt had been Trump's press secretary since the start of the president's second term, but it was announced in August that stepping down from the position.

Explaining her decision to resign from the high profile job, the mom-of-two penned on Twitter: "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

Advert

But the 29-year-old hasn't completely stepped away from her career; it was recently revealed that Leavitt has landed a role on Fox News as an on-air contributor, which she'll start in November.

Karoline Leavitt is no longer Donald Trump's press secretary (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

What she Karoline Leavitt said about Donald Trump

Being Trump's press secretary propelled Leavitt into the spotlight, so much so she did an Instagram Q&A in recent days to answer any questions some of her 3.1 million followers had.

One person asked if the president is nice or not. She replied: "Yes! He’s the best boss. People don’t see this side of him because the media doesn’t show it, but he has been nothing but kind and uplifting to me, even since departing."

Going on to share a unexpected trait Trump has, Leavitt added: "He’s also hilarious. Love him!"

Elsewhere on the Q&A, Leavitt revealed the risk thats come with being the president's press secretary.

"Every time you step on Air Force One, you know the risk of travelling with the President," she wrote.

"I have been to the Middle East with him before. I have spoken on matters of war at the podium, which also comes with great risk. Threats come with the job."

She described the president as being the 'best boss' (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

What Karoline Leavitt said about stepping down

Trump was the first person to announce the news of Leavitt's departure and she quickly followed up with her own statement.

Part of it read: "Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life.

"Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes."

She then went on to say that she wanted to start a 'new chapter of her life' with her young children.