Andy Cohen makes brutal dig at Kristi Noem's husband in message to 'married MAGA bros'

Andy Cohen has taken a savage swipe at Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, on social media after a report revealed he had been taking part in crossdressing online.

Last week, the Daily Mail revealed that Bryon, the husband of ex-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, was an active member in the 'bimbofication' fetish scene, where he would talk to women online while wearing fake breasts and skin-tight clothing.

According to the outlet's report, Bryon, whose wife oversaw ICE's aggressive crackdown, shares dozens of explicit messages and photographs in which he appeared to be wearing two stuffed balloons beneath as faux breasts.

Pictures revealed the father-of-three posing for the camera in a flesh coloured tank top, while similar images show him dressed in tight green leggings.

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Following the bombshell report, many were quick to take to social media to reveal their shock over the revelation, as well as make fun at the Noem's expense.

Bryon Noem was reportedly an active member in the 'bimbofication' fetish scene (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And TV show host Cohen was one of those.

The 57-year-old TV personality shared a post expressing his surprise, which read: "Kristi Noem's husband being a cross-dresser was not on my bingo card!"

"Happy April Fool's Day to Kristi Noem!" he added in another dig.

And at the weekend, Cohen took yet another swipe at Bryon, typing on Threads on Friday (April 3): “Wishing [all of] my tig-bitted married MAGA bro’s a Happy Easter."

Cohen's remarks were reportedly aimed at the Trump administration and its 'Make America Great Again' campaign.

Over the course of the 14 months his wife Kristi spent as Secretary of Homeland Security, Bryon apparently sent countless texts and WhatsApp messages requesting money.

Andy Cohen has made multiple digs ay Bryon Noem since the report exposed a fetish he allegedly takes part in (Threads/@bravoandy)

The report said he sent his online acquaintance at least $25,000 using PayPal or Cash App.

Three women who allegedly interacted with Bryon sent the outlet screenshots of their conversations along with photographs revealing the provocative outfits.

During an exchange with one of the women, Byron allegedly called her a 'goddess' and said she was turning him 'into a girl', and asked in another message whether she thought he should wear leggings.

Bryon's reported fetish was for '3000cc-plus boobs', according to one of the women who spoke to the outlet.

"His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs," she said.

Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married for over 30 years (Instagram/@kristinoem)

One woman alleged at one point during their interaction, she had realised who he was after phoning him and hearing his 'Noem Insurance' voicemail. After a quick Google search, she soon realised who she was speaking to.

Elsewhere in the report, experts warned that Bryon's secret online presence made his wife vulnerable to blackmail.

After the news was revealed last week, a representative told The New York Post that Kristi was 'devastated' by the discovery and felt 'blindsided', adding that the family hoped for 'privacy and prayers'.

And Kristi's former boss, President Donald Trump, told the outlet that he 'feels badly' for the family.

Kristi and Byron have been married since 1992 and are parents to daughters: Kassidy, 31, Kennedy, 29, and son Booker, 23.

LADbible Group previously contacted a rep for the Noem family for comment.