HSTikkyTokky's friend was just a step away from being hit by an oncoming vehicle in a shocking moment caught on the streamer's Kick channel.

HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, boasts over 269,000 followers on Kick and many of these nearly witnessed his best friend get hit by a bus.

Sullivan gained a lot of attention in recent months after featuring in Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere documentary on Netflix, which he later branded as a 'hit piece'.

He received some backlash after featuring in the doc for making some controversial remarks – one being about supposedly cutting off his future son if he turned out to be gay

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HSTikkyTokky later responded to his critics and made out that he only said that to incite a response from viewers.

HSTikkyTokky featured in Louis Theroux's latest documentary (Netflix)

He said: "So many people right now will take everything that I've said in that documentary at face value and not actually have the brain cells to comprehend that maybe I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle."

Since the show aired, HSTikkyTokky has continued with his usual antics online and is currently in Ayia Napa.

During the stream, the internet personality was in the car with his best friend when he received a call suggesting that he got into the other car that was part of their group.

The car pulled over and the guy proceeded to get out of the vehicle on the side closest to the road.

When he got out of the car he was looking back at HSTikkyTokky instead of the road and a bus came flying past him in a moment that could have easily gone very differently.

Warning: video contains strong language

Streamer HSTikkyTokky’s best friend narrowly avoids getting hit by a bus while on stream by literally millimeters 🫣



[🎥: via/ Kick HSTikkyTokky] pic.twitter.com/h7bdHelLXE — Complex (@Complex) June 21, 2026

"Oh my god," they all said. Somebody else inside the car was then heard saying: "Bro, he nearly died. You don't understand how close that was."

The streamer himself then got out of the car and said: "He just nearly got run over by a f**king bus bro."

Checking in on his friend, he agreed that he had just diced with death.

"You're so lucky," HSTikkyTokky told him. "That's f**ked. Stay alert boys."

He later posted a clip of the scary moment on Twitter. HSTikkyTokky wrote on June 19 alongside the video: "MY MATE JUST GOT RAN OVER BY A TRUCK!!!"

Reacting to the video, one Twitter user branded the moment as 'Final Destination sh*t'.

"That was super super lucky," said another.