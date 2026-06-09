A sleep expert has revealed the most common reasons why people wake up between 2am and 4am, and most importantly, how to fix it.

There's no worse feeling than angrily rolling over to your alarm clock glaring back at you in the middle of the night.

Especially when your body is convinced it's time to get up, with many reporting their struggles getting back to sleep.

And when you've tried counting sheep, getting up and making a hot drink, as well as tossing and turning numerous times, your mind starts to wander as to why exactly it keeps happening.

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Well, a sleep expert has shed light on why some people tend to lay awake between the hours of 2am and 4am...

Stress or anxiety

A seemingly obvious one, but more common than many people expect - at least consciously.

And sleep expert Dr. Deborah Lee from Doctor Fox, claims that it’s 'among the biggest contributors to 3am wake-ups'.

"Cortisol, often referred to as the stress hormone, naturally begins to rise in the early hours of the morning as your body prepares to wake," she explained, speaking to the Metro.

There are numerous reasons why a person can be woken up in the middle of the night. (Getty Stock Images)

She added: "However, if you’re feeling anxious or under prolonged stress, that rise can happen earlier or more sharply, making it difficult to fall back asleep and creating a cycle of broken rest."

Poor sleep hygiene

Maybe you tend to stare at your screen for an hour before deciding it's time to switch off, or maybe you don't stick to a regular bed time.

Bad sleep habits such as the ones above can prompt your body to wake up at an inconvenient time, even if they're not an obvious link.

Speaking to the outlet, sleep physiologist and Sleepyhead Clinic director Stephanie Romiszewski said: "Wake up at the same time everyday, and don’t get in bed until you feel sleepy. You’ll notice that if you’re waking up at the same time every day, that will start to become your regular time.

"That’s the order in which you need to do it."

Blood sugar spikes or alcohol consumption

Dr Lee further warned that experiencing low blood sugars during the night can trigger the release of both 'adrenaline' and 'cortisol', which prompt the body to wake up.

She added: "This can be more common in people who skip meals, eat very light dinners, or consume insufficient protein during the day. When the body senses an energy dip, it may respond by increasing alertness."

Up to 89 percent of Americans wake up at least once during the night, according to experts. (Getty Stock Images)

Similarly, consuming alcohol before going to sleep can lead to something the expert called 'rebound insomnia'.

Despite the fact it makes you fall asleep faster, it metabolises in the body during the night.

Hormonal changes

The sleep expert added: "During menopause and perimenopause, fluctuating oestrogen and progesterone levels can contribute to night sweats, temperature sensitivity and anxiety.

"In pregnancy, physical discomfort, increased urination and hormonal shifts can also disrupt sleep."

An underlying medical issue

In other cases, an underlying medical condition could be contributing to why you're waking up in the night.

Some include depression, sleep apnoea, reflux (GERD), frequent urination, restless leg syndrome (RLS), and chronic pain conditions, such as Arthritis, Fibromyalgia or Peripheral Neuropathy.