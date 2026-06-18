Health experts are warning about an unexpected mouth symptom that could indicate your body has a vitamin deficiency.

Vitamin B12 or B9 deficiency anaemia typically occurs when a lack of vitamin B12 leads to the body producing abnormally large red blood, which don't function as they are meant to.

"Vitamin B12 and folate perform several important functions in the body, including keeping the nervous system healthy," the NHS explains.

If the body is found to have a deficiency in any of these vitamins, a wide range of problems could surface as a result.

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The health website explains that a variety of different issues could present themselves, including extreme tiredness, a lack of energy, pins and needles and muscle weakness.

There's also an unexpected mouth symptom which could present itself in the form of a sore and red tongue, as well as mouth ulcers.

Mouth ulcers can become common (Getty Stock Photo)

According to Bolt Pharmacy, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause "recurrent mouth ulcers by impairing DNA synthesis and cell division in the rapidly renewing oral mucosa, making tissues vulnerable to damage and slow to heal."

There are a number of ways a vitamin deficiency is caused, with pernicious anaemia, an autoimmune condition that affects your stomach, being the most common.

Other can develop a vitamin deficiency because of their diet, as health experts urge people to eat plenty of meat, fish and dairy products to ensure they have enough vitamin B.

Those who don't get enough vitamins through their diet can do so through supplements.

Treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia, in particular, is typically treated with injections of vitamin B12 known as hydroxocobalamin.

You'll receive this jab every other day for a period of two weeks, or until your symptoms start to improve.

Supplements can be taken to ease vitamin deficiency (Getty Stock Photo)

Treatment will then be decided based on cause of your vitamin B12 deficiency, whether that be diet or neurological problems.

The NHS explains: "If your vitamin B12 deficiency is not caused by a lack of vitamin B12 in your diet, you'll usually need to have an injection of hydroxocobalamin every 2 to 3 months for the rest of your life."

Healthline explains that over 40 percent of Americans suffer from some form of vitamin deficiency, with it believed that between 30 and 40 percent of the entire US population is at risk of lacking at least one essential vitamin.