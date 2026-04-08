A health expert has explained the symptoms behind a silent but common issue for men over the age of 50.

While younger adults can experience prostatic calculi, the condition is particularly common in the older generation. Heck, some studies have even shown rates as high as 66.7 percent in men aged 70-79.

The condition can cause pain for men down there, and it's not an STI either.

Discussion surrounding the health issue appeared on Reddit after one user asked: "A guy told me his semen has crystals in it. What does that mean?"

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As you'd probably expect, the Reddit thread was filled with a lot of jokes, not providing many answers to the concerned friend.

However, some did provide a sensible health answer, while one doctor addressed the concerns.

Dr Clair Grainger from Superdrug Online Doctor told Metro that this individual has likely got prostatic calculi, also known as prostate stones.

Prostatic calculi is common in men aged 50+ (Getty Stock Photo)

These 'crystals' the Reddit user explained form when a calcium deposit builds up in the prostate, which are typically around the same size of a poppy seed.

They are removed from the prostate through ejaculation or via urinating, and you may just get one, or hundreds may develop.

Prostatic calculi can also be caused by bacterial prostatitis, while scientific evidence has concluded it mostly affects men in their latter years.

That doesn't mean it can't impact younger men however, with health experts saying drinking little water, sitting a lot, and eating a diet which is high in calcium can contribute to the condition developing.

Prostatic calculi is often described as 'silent' because it can be present in the body without any obvious symptoms - meaning a lot of men have it without even realising.

Dr Grainger told the Metro: "Most people never know they have prostate stones as they are often only found during a prostate scan."

A prostate scan should pick up on the condition (Getty Stock Photo)

Some men do experience some unpleasant symptoms though, which may begin with some subtle changes.

"Some men experience a dull ache or pressure in the lower pelvis, perineum, or lower back. Others notice stinging pain or discomfort when urinating or during ejaculation," Dr Grainger went on.

She continued: "This may lead to reduced semen volume and changes in semen appearance, which can affect fertility if left untreated."

It should be worth noting that most cases don't need treatment as the body will flush out the fluids by itself.