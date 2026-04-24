Most of us know we should be eating better - the reality, though, is that plenty of us aren't getting everything our bodies actually need from diet alone.

Zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D are all heavyweights when it comes to keeping your immune system ticking, and a lot of people aren't getting enough of any of them.

Deficiencies in zinc and vitamin C can cause stress, leading to inflammation, while vitamin D is arguably the biggest concern, as our bodies produce it through sun exposure, but unless you're getting outside consistently, you're probably falling short.

That's where multivitamins come in.

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Nearly a third of Americans already take them daily. And while they're not a magic fix, the science behind what they can do to your body is pretty compelling. Studies have shown that daily multivitamin supplementation can improve blood levels of both zinc and vitamin C in older adults within just 12 weeks.

Your energy levels might actually improve.

Many of us don't get enough vitamin D - which comes from the sun (Getty Stock Images)

Do multivitamins stop you from feeling tired all the time?

Research into healthy, active adults found that after just one month of taking a daily multivitamin, men showed increased energy during exercise, while women reported reduced stress and lower mental fatigue.

Dietitian Melissa Mitri puts it simply in an interview with Eating Well: "People who begin to supplement with a multivitamin and have a specific deficiency may feel a difference in their energy level."

Iron deficiency, in particular, is a known energy killer, and the same study found that multivitamin users had higher iron stores after a month using multivitamins.

Can a multivitamin make your brain smarter?

In a study tracking over 2,600 adults across three years, researchers found that daily multivitamin use improved executive function, the set of mental skills that govern memory, attention, planning and focus.

It won't turn you into a genius overnight.

But for older adults noticing the odd memory lapse or struggling to concentrate, it's definitely worth adding one to your daily routine.

Doctors have said there are numerous benefits to taking multivitamins while pregnant (Getty Stock Images)

Should I take multivitamins when pregnant?

For anyone who is pregnant or planning to become pregnant, this is probably the most important one.

Prenatal vitamins, a specific type of multivitamin, contain folic acid, iron, DHA, choline and iodine, all of which are critical for a developing baby. Around 28 percent of women become iron-deficient in the last trimester alone.

Research suggests that multivitamin supplementation during pregnancy may reduce the risk of anemia, gestational diabetes and neural tube defects in babies. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends taking them before and during pregnancy.

Do multivitamins help with anxiety?

Mental health and nutrition are more closely linked than many people realize.

A review study found that adequate intake of B vitamins, which are found in most multivitamins, can help reduce both depression and anxiety symptoms, and may even improve sleep. Separately, high doses of vitamin D have been shown to effectively improve anxiety symptoms.

It's not a replacement for professional mental health support. But it's another reason a daily multivitamin might be worth considering.

Research has shown that multivitamins can help with anxiety (Getty Stock Photo)

Should I take a multivitamin?

Despite the seeming benefits of taking a multivitamin, for some people, they just aren't necessary. It's worth being smart about it.

Registered dietitian Kelsey Lorencz is clear, telling Eating Well: "For most people, a multivitamin isn't necessary. But for older adults, people experiencing low appetite or difficulty eating a balanced diet, from illness or even pregnancy, a multivitamin can help fill in nutrition gaps."

If you do decide to take one, Mitri recommends looking for brands where nutrient levels sit close to 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance, not ones that wildly exceed it, which can actually cause side effects like nausea, stomach cramps or digestive issues.

You should also look for a USP or NSF verification seal on the bottle, which confirms the product contains what it claims to and meets quality standards.

And as always, It's best to speak to your doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you're on other medications.

Eating well remains the best foundation. But for a lot of people, a daily multivitamin might be exactly the extra support their body needs.