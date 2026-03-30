Measles cases are rising in the US, with the number of cases for this year now set to surpass those in 2025.

Three months into 2026 there have been 1,575 confirmed cases of measles reported in the US, whereas the whole of 2025 had 2,285 confirmed cases for the whole year, according to the CDC.

Of the cases reported so far this year, 92 percent were reported as being unvaccinated or having an 'unknown' vaccination status, while four percent had had one dose of MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps, and rubella, and four percent two MMR doses.

The cases have been reported over 30 jurisdictions, and the CDC has also clarified that this only represents cases which have been confirmed as measles.

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So far this year around five percent of cases have resulted in hospitalization, indicating 78 patients out of the 1,575 cases.

While there were three deaths last year, fortunately at the time of writing there have not yet been any confirmed deaths from measles in 2026.

But what are the symptoms of measles?

A rash is a big symptom of measles (Fajrul Islam/Getty)

Measles is highly contagious, with the CDC saying that if one person has the the condition then they are likely to infect nine out of ten people close to them if those people are not protected.

While most people who have the condition will recover it can be a lot more serious for children and people who are immunocompromised.

Symptoms usually begin to show approximately one to two weeks after someone first had contact with it.

Early symptoms include a high fever, dry cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis.

Approximately two to three days you may see small white spots inside your mouth, which are known as Koplik spots.

At the next stage, around three to five days after the first symptoms you may also notice that you have a rash of large spots, as well as small raised bumps.

Measles cases are rising in the US (VIJ/Getty)

These generally begin on the neck and face, before spreading down the body.

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi, Chair of the Common Health Coalition, and recommended that the best way to protect yourself against measles is to get vaccinated.

He said in a statement: “Vaccination is one of the most powerful investments we can make for the health of our children, but when we fail to maintain high vaccination rates, we all pay the price."

He added: “Declining coverage carries real consequences: families facing avoidable hospitalizations, employers absorbing lost work, public health departments stretched too thin to respond, and health care systems forced to shoulder the burden of emergency response.

"Yet these human and economic consequences can be prevented by strong leadership and partnership across health sectors.”