A British man has recalled the devastation at being told he had a brain tumor after he dismissed warning signs for years.

Most people hope that we are heathy and that little minor inconveniences that happen now and again will simply pass.

Unfortunately, some of these small health annoyances can be signs of more serious problems.

This proved to be the case for Welsh man Craig Alexander, who was told he had a brain tumor at the age of 35.

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He said: “Looking back, there were warning signs - but I put it all down to tiredness, dehydration and long working hours.

"Nothing prepares you for being told you have a brain tumor.

"One moment I was working, traveling and living my life as normal, and the next I was facing major brain surgery and the very real possibility of losing my independence."

Craig had been showing signs for years (SWNS)

Prior to his diagnosis, Craig had suffered with headaches, dizziness, tremors and visual disturbances; all things he put down to stress from working long hours in his job as an architect.

However, after he suffered a seizure while in a car with a colleague and was rushed to a hospital for scans, Craig learned of he actually had a tumor.

The large tumor, 75mm by 35mm, was found deep and central in his brain and he went on to have surgery as well as radio and chemotherapy which left him unable to walk or speak afterwards, due to the location of the tumor.

Now 38, Craig’s health has improved, despite it still being a struggle and him having some limitations on his life.

He explained: "Because of the catastrophic risk of further impairment, there are no surgical options left for me. I live with a tumor.

"Right now, my focus is on my health and rebuilding my energy."

Craig is also now supporting the launch of a manifesto for Wales by the Brain Tumour Research charity.

The charity is calling for urgent action to transform outcomes for brain tumor patients.

After surgery Craig could not speak or walk for a period of time (SWNS)

Speaking on this Craig said: “Craig said: “Something as basic as getting a blood test before a contrast MRI became a major ordeal at one point I had to travel to Hereford [from Wales] just to have my bloods taken.

"There is a real lack of joined-up care and follow-up, and it often felt like I was falling through the cracks.

"When you’re dealing with a brain tumor, you shouldn’t also have to fight the system to get the most basic parts of your care.”

Director of Research Policy and Innovation at Brain Tumour Research Dr Karen Noble has added: “Brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer death in children and young people, yet patients [in Wales] are being locked out of innovation.

"Our manifesto for Wales is a clear, evidence-based roadmap to change by expanding access to clinical trials, embedding whole genome sequencing into standard care, and committing to targeted research funding.”