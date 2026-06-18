British man hospitalized with head pain that felt like ‘an alien trying to get out’ receives rare diagnosis
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British man hospitalized with head pain that felt like ‘an alien trying to get out’ receives rare diagnosis

The man said that there are 'no words in the English language to describe how painful it is'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PA Real Life

Topics: Health, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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