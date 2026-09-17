Health expert warns incidents like Hyrox woman who pooped herself are more dangerous than people realize
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Health expert warns incidents like Hyrox woman who pooped herself are more dangerous than people realize

Hyrox announced it 'immediately made rule changes' afterwards

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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