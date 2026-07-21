The manufacturers of the so-called 'Godzilla weight-loss drug' have issued a stark warning to anybody thinking about taking it.

Retatrutide, commonly known as 'reta', has been billed as the new wonder-weight loss injectable, and is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials with its manufacturer, Eli Lily.

Nicknamed 'Triple G', it is designed to treat obesity by targeting three hormone receptors to suppress appetite, increase fat breakdown, and boost energy expenditure.

Weight loss isn't the only thing it can tackle.

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According to the Eli Lily website, 'Triple G' can help with diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), chronic low back pain, cardiovascular/renal outcomes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)'.

However, the manufacturers of the drug have issued an important warning to anybody hoping to get their hands on it.

Eli Lily have warned against the dangers of taking black-market medicines (Getty stock image)

What has Eli Lily said about Retatrutide?

In a statement to UNILAD, Eli Lily stressed that 'Retatrutide is an investigational molecule' that 'cannot legally be sold to the public'.

It added: "It has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory agency in the world.

"No one should consider taking anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial."

Eli Lily went on to issue a warning to anybody considering taking black market versions of the drug, and warned of the potential dangers of 'fake medicines'.

"Patient safety is monitored on an ongoing basis throughout Lilly's clinical trials, and all safety and efficacy data, including side effects, are reported in full when trial results are published," the company said.

Fatigue, nausea, insomnia, GERD [gastroesophageal reflux disease] and dry mouth have been listed as some of the side-effects of the new wonder weight-loss drug (Getty stock image)

What are the side effects of taking Retatrutide?

Those who are currently trialing the drug have taken to a Reddit thread to discuss what side effects they've been feeling since starting the course.

"Fatigue, nausea, insomnia, GERD [gastroesophageal reflux disease], dry mouth," wrote one, which mirrors a lot of other people's experiences when they start a a GLP-1 drug.

There was also plenty of reports of tummy trouble, which are also a commonly reported symptom.

Another posted revealed: "First few days after my shot I get severe diarrhea, gas and bloating with the occasional nausea.

"I have been living off of Gatorade and gas x maximum relief. I’m only on my first month about to start my second so 5th shot today. Oh and the burps! The sulfur burps are repulsive."

Another echoed: "First 2mg dose basically gave me food poisoning symptoms for 2 days. Diarrhea and nausea after eating. Next shot will be 1mg and I’ll see how I feel from there."

Users also reported having 'Two days of heavy nausea and one of diarrhea while taking 3-4mg.'

They said the symptoms did calm down somewhat when they took the dose down to 1mg.

Nausea has also been reported as a big side-effect of the 'Triple G' (Getty stock image)

Although a couple have reported 'fatigue' while taking the drug, one user took to the thread to see if anyone else had been affected by insomnia.

Taking to the thread, one user penned: "The insomnia is the one that got me. I checked the side effects several times and this was not listed. I could lay awake all night on 10mg."

Another agreed that they 'couldn't sleep past 3am each day' during the first few months, while one user has noticed 'cramping' since taking the drug.

The small amount of research undertaken has shown that the most common side effects are digestive issues like nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and constipation, which are similar to other GLP-1 drugs.