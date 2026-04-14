A doctor has warned about a common condition which could be a sign of another underlying medical problem.

With many of us now working in an office, whether it's a home office or commuting in, posture has become a big problem for our health.

It turns out that slouching over a laptop for eight hours a day is actually not very good for your posture, but a doctor has warned of one condition which could be a sign of something underlying.

This is a 'buffalo hump', which Chicago plastic surgeon and founder of DMR Aesthetics Dr Dahlia Rice described as 'a fullness at the base of the neck or upper back area'.

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And while there are a lot of things which could contribute to something like this, posture can also be a factor, Dr Rice explained.

In particular rounding your upper spine, as well as having a posture with your head forward can make this seem more pronounced - and both of these happen to be exacerbated if you're someone who spends a lot of time every day working at a computer.

Many of us could work on our posture at work (AndreyPopov/Getty)

Not only that, bur Dr Rice warned that it could be a sign of other conditions, and a side effect of certain drugs.

Dr Rice told Fox News Digital: “Depending on the pattern and timing, it could also signal an underlying medical issue."

She added: “In some cases, it can be associated with medical conditions like Cushing’s syndrome or long-term use of steroids."

Dr Rice also warned that some signs should also be taken as a warning to seek further medical advice.

“If it’s paired with fatigue, muscle weakness or changes in blood pressure, patients should seek medical evaluation,” said Dr Rice.

Cleveland Clinic explained that a buffalo hump is a buildup of body fat 'at the base of the back of your neck and between your shoulder blades'.

Bad posture like hunching over a laptop can cause things like back pain over time (PonyWang/Getty)

While the term 'buffalo hump' is a colloquial expression, the medical name for it is dorsocervical fat pad hypertrophy.

A common cause of the condition according to Cleveland Clinic is having too much cortisol in your body.

Cortisol is a hormone which is related to stress and anxiety, and while it is useful in terms of keeping us safe when there is a danger, too much of it can be a problem, including with mental health.

An excess of cortisol is actually called Cushing's Syndrome, which Dr Rice mentioned earlier.

Cleveland Clinic advises that the treatment for the condition can vary depending on the cause.

Sometimes weight loss can help, it advised, but if it is related to something like Cushing's Syndrome, you would need to seek treatment for that condition.

If you are worried about something, you should seek medical advice.