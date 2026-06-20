The devastated family of a Los Angeles woman whose beloved two-year-old dog was shot and killed by police officers has threatened legal action, claiming the department has yet to offer an apology.

What was supposed to be an exciting night of basketball quickly devolved into an absolute nightmare for a local resident and her family.

According to law enforcement sources and a legal notice obtained by TMZ, the tragic incident unfolded after neighbors called emergency services to report intense, distressed screaming coming from an apartment complex.

However, upon arriving at the scene, responding officers from the Los Angeles Police Department quickly discovered that the source of the noise wasn't a violent domestic dispute—it was simply an incredibly passionate New York Knicks fan screaming at her television screen during a high-stakes playoff game.

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But instead of the situation ending with a quick, relieved laugh and a warning to keep the noise down, the encounter took a sudden, fatal turn within seconds of the front door opening.

Marie Marseille's dog was shot and killed by LAPD (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

According to the family's legal representatives, when the woman opened her door to speak with the officers, her two-year-old dog accidentally slipped past her and emerged into the hallway.

The family fiercely maintains that the young dog was completely friendly, non-aggressive, and merely curious about the unexpected visitors standing outside.

Despite the owner's frantic, desperate pleas that the pet was entirely harmless, at least one LAPD officer immediately drew their service weapon and fired multiple rounds, fatally striking the animal right in front of its horrified owner. The young dog tragically died from its injuries at the scene.

In the wake of the devastating shooting, the grieving family has retained high-profile legal counsel and officially threatened to slap the city of Los Angeles and the police department with a massive lawsuit.

The family’s attorneys revealed to TMZ that the primary driving force behind the impending legal action is the department's cold response following the tragedy.

The family claims that despite the blatant, horrific error, no one from the LAPD or city leadership has reached out to offer a formal apology, acknowledge the mistake, or provide any form of emotional support.

Fox 11 Los Angeles)

"This was a completely avoidable tragedy born out of panic and a total lack of de-escalation training," a representative for the family stated. "To shoot a beloved family pet within seconds of an interaction, over noise complaints stemming from a basketball game, is unacceptable. To then refuse to even look this grieving woman in the eye and say 'we are sorry' is a compounding cruelty."

The LAPD has stated that the incident is currently undergoing a strict, standard internal review, which is typical for any discharge of an officer's weapon.

Investigators are reportedly auditing the officers' body-worn camera footage to determine the exact sequence of events and whether the officer genuinely perceived an immediate physical threat from the animal.

As the legal battle begins to loom over City Hall, animal rights activists and local residents have already started mobilizing online, demanding the immediate release of the unedited bodycam footage to ensure total transparency.

With the family fully prepared to march to federal court, the pressure is mounting on the department to answer for a sports-night check-in that cost an innocent pet its life.