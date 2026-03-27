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Have you noticed your pooch is irritated at this time of year?

Has your dog been sneezing more than usual lately?

With spring well underway, the weather has started to perk up in parts of the US, but with the sunshine comes the dreaded 'pollen bomb'.

At the time of writing, tree pollen levels are on the rise across the states, with high levels detected in New York as per Kleenex.

Your dog could be suffering from hay fever (Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial)

Hay fever affects one in five adults and symptoms can include a runny nose, sore head, and an itchy throat.

But did you know it can also have an impact on your dog's health? From symptoms to solutions, a vet explains everything you need to know.

Do dogs get hay fever?

Just like humans, dogs can also suffer from allergies when spring kicks in.

Between March and April, a lot of dogs struggle with tree pollen. As for May through to July, it's grass pollen that can spark allergies.

Come late summer, it's flowering weeds that are to blame for some sneezes and irritability.

So, how can you tell if your pup has hay fever?

How do I know if my dog has hay fever?

According to Pooch & Mutt's resident vet, Dr Linda Simon, dog owners need to look out for a few telltale signs this spring.

"While we don't use the term 'hay fever' in dogs as such, we do see a lot of environmental allergies to things like pollen and grass," Dr Simon explains. "Common symptoms of this atopic disease that we see include: itchy skin and rashes - particularly affecting the paws and belly. This can present as rubbing, scratching, licking and chewing.

It's recommended that you see the vet if concerned about your dog's allergies (Getty Images/Maskot)

Secondary infections include ear infections, runny eyes and nose, sneezing, and discoloured fur particularly over the paws."

Dr Simon explains that the best way to determine if your dog has hay fever is to see how they react to walking in certain fields.

If you're concerned, Dr Simon recommends booking a vet appointment to rule out anything more serious.

"We may run a blood test or perform intradermal skin testing to determine what the dog reacts to," Dr Simon explains. "This can be followed up with immunotherapy, which is a course of injections to reduce the dog's reactivity to the allergens around them."

How to treat hay fever in dogs

There are lots of different treatments and medications available, depending on how serious your pup's symptoms are.

"Many dogs benefit from anti-itch medicine, such as corticosteroids or JAK inhibitors," Dr Simon says. "When we can reduce the itching, this protects the skin and prevents infections.

"For some, antihistamines may be used. Some common examples include Chlorphenamine (Piriton) and Cetirizine (Zyrtec). However, owners must consult with their vet before trialling these, as they may not be the appropriate therapy for every dog."

Other forms of treatment include medicated washes to reduce yeast and bacteria levels on the skin.

You can shop our top picks below.

Discover the best hay fever treatment for dogs below:

VICSOM dog allergy relief bundle The VISCOM dog allergy relief chews are designed to relieve itching, paw licking and other skin sensitivities. They're also packed with omega-3, probiotics and antioxidants to 'help restore balance to your dog's immune and skin systems'. According to the reviews, customers say the chews are easy to give your pooch too, as they can be eaten like treats. Amazon $41.98 Buy now

Vet's Best Seasonal Allergy Support Vet's Best seasonal Allergy Support is on hand to combat seasonal allergy discomfort by helping to maintain normal histamine levels in the body. They're chewable tablets that can be given during or after mealtime. One five-star review reads, "This is pretty good stuff. I live in a high pollen area, and this helps calm the itching for my beagle. He likes the taste and takes it right out of my hand as a treat. I've missed days here and there and have noticed him itch more when I miss it." Amazon $10.32 Buy now

Wagmee Natural Yeast Relief Designed to support yeast-related discomfort, this highly-reviewed formula will ease pain in the ears, paws, and skin. "Our dogs have had allergy issues for years and nothing seemed to work," one customer review reads. "I tried special shampoos and conditioners, sprays, wipes, and nothing was helping despite some being very premium priced. "I decided to give this a try since it wasn't very expensive and was one of the few things we didn't try. Highly recommend this product." Amazon $15.99 $14.99 Buy now

Virbac Allermyl Sensitive and Itchy Skin Shampoo Washing your pooch can be challenging when their skin is irritated from allergies. The Virbac Allergy Shampoo is designed to keep your dog's coat soft and shiny without irritation, thanks to its oatmeal base solution. "Effective at soothing my dogs itchy dry skin," one five-star review reads. "Nice smell and reasonable price." Amazon $31.21 Buy now



