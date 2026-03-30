Chilli, of the famous hip-hop trio band TLC, has spoken out after she donated to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, took to Instagram on March 28 after public records apparently showed how much she had donated to Trump amid his controversial presidential run that ultimately put him into power.

People reviewed and reported on federal donation records to piece together the link between Rozonda Thomas and nearly $900 in donations to a payment processor for Republican campaigns called WinRed, as well as the Trump National Committee JFC and Never Surrender Inc.

With an address that allegedly is registered to Ms Chilli, the news caused the No Scrubs singer to respond to the claims.

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Taking to her Instagram account, she denied being a Trump supporter, but did admit to making one ‘mistake’.

Rozonda Thomas addressed the allegations she had donated to Trump-affiliated businesses (Instagram/ @therealchilli)

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” she began in her response, claiming that it all came about after a simple slip of the eyes.

“I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,” she said, adding: “Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this. Love, Chilli."

Under her post, people had mixed reactions, with some calling her out and not believing her story, and others defending her.

One person wrote: "Donating in 2024 to Trump and you THOUGHT you were helping vets?!"

Another said: "I would have respected her more if she had stood on her beliefs ten toes down. But to play on our intelligence with that ridiculous statement is absurd and condescending."

However, someone else commented: "Nothing wrong with being Maga, republican or conservative!!!! Damn shame people can't see the truth and continue to have so much hatred for that man."

Chilli also shared a video on the same post, where she offered an explanation for another controversial moment where she had reposted a conspiracy theory related to Michelle Obama.





“Hey guys, I wanted to come on here to address a few things that are circulating on the Internet that's very concerning to me,” she wrote.

“Let me say this first: I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman," the Waterfalls hitmaker continued. "I would never do that.”

“I had no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody, and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on,” Chilli said, adding that she is 'not very computer savvy'.

“So I'm looking for this repost button, and I see that …. all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly, I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the repost button.

“Again, I had no clue that something like this happened until I got all the calls,” she added.

UNILAD reached out to representatives of Rozonda Thomas for comment.