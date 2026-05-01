The daughter of one of cinema's greatest directors has hit out at Erika Kirk in one of the most scathing social media posts you'll read this year.

Vivian Kubrick isn't someone who tends to hold back.

The daughter of cinematic titan Stanley Kubrick has made headlines before for her outspoken political views, and this week she served up a full throated, all-caps takedown of Erika Kirk.

For those wondering 'who?' Erika Kirk is, she's the widow of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of conservative organisation Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in September while speaking at a college campus in Utah.

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His death sent shockwaves through the American political right, and Erika has since become a prominent figure in her own right, appearing at events, giving addresses and most recently delivering a sermon-style message at Turning Point USA's 'Make Heaven Crowded' tour at a Baptist church in Texas.

The Make Heaven Crowded Tour has drawn Vivian Kubrick's anger (Photo by Terry Pierson/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

At the event she drew parallels between her own resilience and the biblical period between Christ's burial and Easter Sunday.

It was that address, delivered via pre-recorded video rather than in person, that caught Vivian Kubrick's attention.

And it's fair to say, she wasn't a fan.

Vivian Kubrick has been politically outspoken before (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

What did Vivian Kubrick say about Erika Kirk?

"I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PEFORMANCE IN MY LIFE," Kubrick wrote, making clear that despite growing up surrounded by the entertainment industry, this was something else entirely.

She went on to describe Erika as 'a threat to my country', suggesting she had the qualities of 'a military or intelligence operative', and didn't mince words about her overall impression of the widow's public appearances.

"There's something seriously wrong with this woman," she wrote.

"Every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face."

Tell us what you really think, Vivian.





Citing the the specific moments she really found disturbing, she was bemused by Erika's remarks at her husband's memorial, where she publicly forgave his alleged assassin. She then pointed to a separate video in which Erika filmed herself laying across Charlie's body, describing it as 'way beyond wildly inappropriate' and 'horribly sinister'.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising part of the post was directed squarely at US President Donald Trump.

"MR PRESIDENT - If we're to win the midterms, you need to 'kill' Turning Point USA and let some honest to god, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American Youth," she wrote, making it clear she feels that nobody could fill Charlie Kirk's shoes within the organisation he helped build.

Vivian reckons that her dad would have been a Trump Supported (Getty Images)

What did Vivian Kubrick say about Donald Trump?

This is not Vivian Kubrick's first brush with political controversy. She has previously stated she is 'very confident' her father would have supported Trump, a claim that came amid a separate row over the president's use of footage from Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket in a campaign video captioned: "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY".

The use of the legendary directors work did not go down well in many quarters.

Turning Point USA have been approached for comment.