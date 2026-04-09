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The most important one? Stay off your phone and enjoy the music…

Coachella Festival kicks off the first of its two weekends in the California desert on Saturday, and some kind-hearted former festival-goers have pulled together the ultimate list you need to survive.

Those who have been lucky enough attend the festival and see the likes of Lady Gaga, Charli xcx, Lana Del Rey among others, shared their 'gold-dust' knowledge.

Some of the tips include where the air-conditioned toilets are and why you can’t miss out on Sahara Hill, or why it's important to stay off your phone.

Crowd cheering at Coachella (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella))

Thousands of people will be trekking to the desert on April 10, after buying Coachella tickets that are currently on resale sites like StubHub and TicketNetwork for upwards of $1,000.

Not to mention the cost of staying there too, which can be anywhere from $549 to over $1700, as well as hundreds more dollars for food and drink.

To make sure Coachella attendees make the most of their time, one Reddit user took to the r/Coachella thread under a post ‘Tips I wish I knew’ to share: “Almost every Coachella tips post online says the same stuff: stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes, sunscreen.

“And while I agree those are important, I needed some real, small hacks for my first time at this iconic festival. So here are some things I learned from my first Coachella experience.”

(Getty Images)

So, while we highly recommend adding electrolyte tablets, bandaids for inevitable blisters, sun block, and a phone strap to your bag, this Reddit user has some other game-changing hacks up their sleeve.

“The bathrooms closer to Do LaB are actual bathrooms. Not porta-potties. They were letting GA into one of the Quasar stage platforms until capacity. Uber at Coachella is a nightmare.

“The Sahara hill... that's it. That’s the tip.The iced coffee inside the festival is actually fire. Go to a sunset set in Quasar.

“If you're into house and techno like me, Yuma will grab the f**k out of you, and she will NOT let you go.

“All the way in the end of the porta-potties you might find bathrooms with a/c. Gold-star discovery.

“Most important tip: enjoy the festival with your eyes and body, not through your phone. You can always ask your friends for videos later.”

Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella in 2024 Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Another added: “Buy a wrist strap for your phone or a cross body bag with a pocket facing your chest. Don't ever place your phone in your pocket when moving through crowds or exiting the stages.”

A third offered: “Wet bandana = portable AC. Use your cooler water to get your bandana ice cold.

“If you're camping take a shower between 3 - 5pm, stay wet, and walk back to your campsite in the least amount of clothes you feel comfortable in. The water acts like AC and keeps you cool, you're fresh before the day transitions to night, and you're refreshed before your evening extracurriculars.”

Coachella is held over two weekends April 10 and April 18, and festival-goers will get to see 2026 headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G.

For those who were less than enthusiastic about the headliners the festival also boasts the Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Teddy Swims, Moby, Wet Leg, Little Simz, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, and PinkPantheress, just to name a few.

Can you still get tickets to Coachella for this weekend?

Yes, you can still get Coachella tickets via resale sites as the official Coachella Festival has sold out. The best way to get last minute Coachella tickets is at StubHub where weekend passes start from $1,500, or SeatGeek where you can get tickets for the second weekend from $1,000. TicketNetwork also have tickets on sale from $1,400 for weekend two or $3,000 for this weekend.

Don't forget your Coachella Festival essentials

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