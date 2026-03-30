Jack White has hit out at Donald Trump after it was announced he has plans to place his signature to all newly printed US paper currency.

In a historic move, the US Treasury Department announced the news, which is the first for something like this to happen to a sitting president.

It also comes after the Trump Administration attempted to get a coin with his face created.

White, the front man of the White Stripes band, has long been critical of Trump and anyone associated with him, having lashed out at the likes of Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, and Mel Gibson in 2023 for supposedly ‘normalizing’ Trump.

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“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s***Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote on Instagram at the time, while naming all of the above men.

But now he’s taken issue with Trump’s signature potentially appearing on his money.

Donald Trump could have his face on a coin, as well as his signature on notes (Getty Stock Images)

In response to the controversial news, the 50-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, with many jabs aimed at the POTUS: “Oh how humble! But why stop there donnie? Why don't you use your small hands to sign into law that your oh so stern orange face appears on the front of the hundred dollar bill as well?

“You might as well, since Congress and the American people (and to an extent, the rest of the world) are all just letting you do whatever you want to anyways, so go ahead!”

White then mentioned Cuba, which was recently the recipient of threats made by Trump, as he seemingly alluded to the country being an invasion target.

The frontman wrote: “Invade Cuba next? Sure! Go ahead, nobody's stopping you. America gave the most powerful seat in the world to a manipulative, loophole finding, egomaniacal, conman.

“But why did America do it you ask? Why is he so great?....because...he's just so great! He DESERVES to be treated like a king. Was he ever a mayor, or senator, or dog catcher even? Nope, but....he's so great! I mean look how proud he is signing his little laws....awww.”

Jack White has lashed out (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

He went on to claim that in this current climate, ‘TSA agents are selling plasma to pay rent’ while he claims Trump ‘takes the day off, cheats at golf, and bombs other countries for fun,’ adding in his scathing review of the president and his war on Iran: “Gas prices are surging as a world wide crisis that HE caused rages in the Middle East; it's the perfect time to joke on fox ‘news’, visit Graceland, and sign into law to have your bloated, cocky signature on all U.S. currency! Congrats donnie! You deserve it!”





White has long been opposed of Trump, with him once again issuing a remark on Instagram in February about the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it?” he wrote.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace.’ For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit?”

UNILAD reached out to Jack White’s representatives and the White House for comment.