5 places you can still buy Harry Styles tickets as Together, Together MSG residency kicks off

Harry Styles has brought his Together, Together World Tour to New York, where his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden is well underway.

The British musician is in the middle of an impressive 50-date world tour, where shows have been scheduled to take place between May and December, 2026.

In fact, it's proven so successful that the singer has confirmed extra show dates for 2027.

Audiences in the US and in Canada will be pleased to know that Styles has planned performances for Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago in the coming spring.

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Can't wait until next year?

There's still time to catch Styles at Madison Square Garden until October 31, 2026 if you're quick.

Harry Styles performing in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

The shows at MSG will come to a close on Halloween night, which fans have affectionately nicknamed 'Harryween' due to the musician's commitment to performing in costume.

Find out where you can snag tickets below.

Where to buy Harry Styles MSG tickets

Official tickets are very nearly sold out for his 2026 show dates, but you can still pick up some resale seats if you're quick.

Prices vary massively depending on the date, seat location and website that you buy them from.

Fans have reported witnessing prices range anywhere from around $180 to $1,300.

Here's where you can buy Harry Styles MSG 2026 tickets:

• Ticketmaster - Limited dates with tickets starting from $368

• Viagogo - Resale tickets starting from $187

• VividSeats - Resale tickets starting from $193

• StubHub - Resale tickets starting from $234

• Ticombo - Resale tickets starting from $327

To avoid ticket scams and ensure a money-back guarantee, always purchase resale tickets through verified sites.

Where will Harry Styles be performing in the US?

A cryptic post from Styles' Instagram account surfaced today (September 10), with the caption: '2027. Tomorrow.' It had many fans speculating that the singer would release news about more dates added to the tour next year.

In an email distributed to fans, the One Direction alum in fact revealed: "I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting."

"Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together," he finished.

The US tour will extend to Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago from April to May 2027, with a show scheduled in Toronto on May 7 and 8, 2027.

You can sign up for presale tickets from Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Are tickets still available for 'Harryween' 2026?

Rumour also has it that demand is soaring for the closing nights at MSG, due to the fact that it falls on Halloween weekend. Fans are already rushing to secure tickets for the 'Harryween' gigs, where dressing up in costume is encouraged for all of those in attendance.

Styles himself has previously appeared as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and appeared on stage wearing a Gucci Pierrot clown costume.

Harry Styles performing in MSG in 2021 during Halloween (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS)

Official tickets for the Halloween gigs have sold out, but you can still shop them at resale sites.

Friday, October 30 2026 - Shop tickets from Viagogo or StubHub .

Saturday, October 31 2026 - Shop tickets from Viagogo or StubHub.

To avoid ticket scams and ensure a money-back guarantee, always purchase resale tickets through verified sites.

Who will support Harry Styles on his Together, Together tour?

During the 2026 tour, he has been joined by high profile support acts from city to city, including: Robyn (Amsterdam), Shania Twain (London), Fcukers (São Paulo) and Jorja Smith (Mexico City).

Styles will be joined by world-famous DJ and record producer, Jamie XX in New York City during the Madison Square Garden residency. He will later be supported by Fousheé (Melbourne), and Skye Newman (Sydney) as he closes the tour in Australia.

For his 2027 tour, the singer will be joined by special guest appearances from Tinashe, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters and more.

US & Canada Dates for the Together, Together tour:

Harry Styles MSG 2026 tour dates:

Wednesday, August 26 2026

Friday, August 28 2026

Saturday, August 29 2026

Wednesday, September 2 2026

Friday, September 4 2026

Saturday, September 5 2026

Wednesday, September 9 2026

Friday, September 11 2026

Saturday, September 12 2026

Wednesday, September 16 2026

Friday, September 18 2026

Saturday, September 19 2026

Wednesday, September 23 2026

Friday, September 25 2026

Saturday, September 26 2026

Wednesday, September 30 2026

Friday, October 2 2026

Saturday, October 3 2026

Wednesday, October 7 2026

Friday, October 9 2026

Saturday, October 10 2026

Wednesday, October 14 2026

Friday, October 16 2026

Saturday, October 17 2026

Wednesday, October 21 2026

Friday, October 23 2026

Saturday October 24 2026

Wednesday, October 28 2026

Friday, October 30 2026

Saturday, October 31 2026

Harry Styles US & Canada 2027 tour dates:

April 2 2027 - Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

April 3 2027 - Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

April 9 2027 - Dallas, AT&T Stadium

April 10 2027 - Dallas, AT&T Stadium

April 23 2027 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium

April 24 2027 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 7 2027 - Toronto, Rogers Stadium

May 8 2027 - Toronto, Rogers Stadium

May 21 2027 - Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 2027 - Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 2027 - Chicago, Soldier Field

May 29 2027 - Chicago, Soldier Field

What is the rumoured setlist for the Together, Together tour?

According to Billboard, Styles will likely perform the following setlist for his performance at MSG: