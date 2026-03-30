A former contestant on Love Is Blind: Argentina has been jailed for the attempted murder of his ex-partner from the show.

Last week, Santiago Martínez was convicted of attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention and was handed a lengthy prison term.

Martínez was 29 years old when he joined the reality dating show on Netflix in 2024.

On Love Is Blind, Martínez met Emily Ceco, who was 24 at the time, and after the series concluded with a civil ceremony, the couple started to plan a small, more private wedding for themselves.

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However, it was while they were making plans that there was an alleged shift in the way that Martínez began to behave around Ceco.

In February 2025, Ceco reported Martínez for gender-based violence after having a black eye, and the engagement was canceled.

Santiago Martínez met Emily Ceco on the show (Netflix)

Later on, a court would go on to put a restraining order on Martínez, which would prevent him from approaching Ceco in a public place, and he was also taken off the TV series.

On March 25, Martínez was handed a 15-year jail sentence for the charges.

Prosecutors had sought 16 years, and a plea deal put forward by the defence which would have resulted in a shorter sentence was rejected by them, according to reporting by Creatorzine, which was quoted in The Mirror.

Following the sentencing, Ceco revealed that while she had some 'peace' as a result, she was still fearful of what may happen when Martínez completes his custodial sentence.

"I have 15 years of peace ahead," she said. "I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me.

"If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger."

Nonetheless, she also told local Argentinean press: "I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done."

Ceco took to the stand in court, where she had previously seen Martínez.

"My whole body was shaking," she said. "I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me.

"I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, 'If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up – coward'."

After Martínez was sentenced, Ceco shared a statement on Instagram.

She wrote: "Sentence was announced yesterday. And I'm still trying to understand everything that moves inside me. It's not just a closure... is to remove a story that marked me deeply.

Ceco posted a statement on her Instagram page after the sentencing (Instagram/@cecoemily)

"There were days of so much fear, of feeling lost, of not knowing how to go on. And there was also something in me that, even in the darkest moments, chose not to give up.

"But I wasn't alone. And that's what I feel the strongest today."

She added: "Thank you to my family, for holding me even when I couldn't hold myself. Thank you to every person who wrote to me, who hugged me with words, who didn't let go of me.

Thanks to those who, without knowing me, chose to accompany me anyway. And especially, thank you to my attorneys, for walking through this process with me, for delivering, for patience, and for never giving up on me.

"This doesn't erase the experience. But today I feel like a part of my story was heard.

"I... still healing, more aware, stronger, and deeply grateful.

"Today my life begins anew."

LADbible Group has approached Netflix and Emily Ceco's representatives for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline on 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) 24/7. You can find a list of local resources here.