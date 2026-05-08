A private investigator has revealed the most bizarre request they have ever received, while explaining the ‘risks’ involved in carrying out undercover work.

If you thought the work of private investigators was limited to the world of movies and television, think again.

Charlotte Notley, a private detective from the UK, has shed light on the weirdest requests she has received from clients over the years.

While many are attempting to catch out a cheating partner or uncover hidden family secrets, some requests go far beyond the ordinary.

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And Notley, from Taylor Investigations, says that where ‘safeguarding concerns’ are at play, it can be an immediate red flag.

"I most recently turned down a guy who came into the office wanting to know what his wife's ex-boyfriend from 40 years ago was doing now," she claimed.

While she explained her job is to assess whether cases are achievable, the investigator also added that they must be 'appropriate and lawful'.

The detective opened up about balancing client's expectations with 'ethical and legal' obligations. (Getty Stock Images)

"It is difficult to know his exact motivation, although he did mention his wife had trauma from that previous relationship which was unknown to him," Notley continued.

The detective said that while the man was 'disappointed' by the outcome, he 'accepted' why it wouldn't be possible for them legally, and ethically, to carry out.

She added that there was 'no legal or legitimate basis for the enquiry', saying: "He wanted to be nosey it seems!"

But it’s not the only bizarre request she’s had to turn down.

Notley said: "Also one woman wanted to find a guy she met at the grocery store.

"She didn't have his name or anything but wanted us to go to the same store every week to identify him, call her to come down so she could 'bump' into him again."

Opening up about a ‘typical’ day in her life, the investigator said there isn’t such a thing.

"There is no typical day in private investigation. Our work can include serving legal documents, tracing individuals, conducting digital forensic analysis, researching family trees, and undertaking due diligence enquiries for vetting.

The undercover work doesn't come without risks. (Getty Stock Images)

"The variety is one of the defining aspects of the profession."

But the covert work doesn’t come without its dangers.

"All investigative work carries an element of risk," Notley claimed.

The detective said: “In more complex cases, such as court ordered searches relating to fraud investigations, we may be entering residential or commercial premises where tensions can be high. In those situations, our priority is always the safety of our operatives while ensuring that evidence is secured in line with legal requirements."