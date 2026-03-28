A Miss Thailand contestant has been praised for her professionalism after her teeth awkwardly fell out while she was giving a speech onstage.

To be honest, there are certainly better places for your teeth to fall out such as in the comfort of your own home perhaps?

But the last place you want such to happen is when you're live on television, though that's unfortunately what happened to 18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago, who was speaking during the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries on Wednesday (March 25).

The clip, which was shown on GrandTV as part of the broadcast, saw Chanago's struggling with her words after her veneers became loose in her mouth.

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The contestant then turned around through embarrassment, though she did own the gaff in style after she showed off her stylish pink outfit in style to the audience in Bangkok and those watching online across the globe.

The clip has gone viral (Miss Grand Thailand/YouTube)

Chanago even posed for the cameras before heading off stage, with many taking to social media to praise the teenager for how she handled the public mishap.

"She handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day. Is this the most iconic pageant moment ever?" one person commented, as per the Associated Press.

"Kamolwan Chanago's composure was honestly iconic," another person said on X.

While a fellow Miss Thailand viewer stated: "She should win the pageant for displaying such poise during what could also have been a medical emergency had she swallowed them or they fell and she tripped on them."

And a fourth person quipped: "How embarrassing. I would die. It's so impressive she carried on like nothing had happened."

Kamolwan Chanago certainly handled the mishap well (Instagram/@p_2kkad)

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Miss Grand International told People Magazine: "During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged.

"She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition."

It remains unclear at this time whether Chanago's viral mishap could well help her lift the Miss Grand Thailand crown. The pageant sees 77 Thai women competing to become Miss Grand Thailand 2026, with that to be decided later on Saturday (March 28) with the finale.

The winner this evening will become qualify as a contestant for the Miss Grand International 2026 this October in India.