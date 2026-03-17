Costco urgently recalls popular refrigerator item over Salmonella fears

Officials at Costco have issued an urgent recall for one of their popular refrigerator meal kits, over concerns that it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The retailer announced on Monday, March 16 that it is recalling its Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze effectively immediately, with the dangerous batches sold to consumers between March 2 and March 13.

The recall comes after the supplier of an ingredient in the meatloaf, Griffith Foods Inc., announced a similar recall, according to the statement released by Costco.

“Costco is recalling Select Sell By dates of Item #30783 Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze because an ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., has announced the recall of an ingredient used in the Meatloaf because the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella,” it explained in the statement.

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The affected items were sold at Costco locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin.

As part of the recall, it also warned customers not to consume any part of the meal due to the potential health risk it posed.

Instead it advised that customers could return the product to any story for a full refund.

Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze was recalled by Costco (Costco)

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, but the risks of a potential Salmonella infection are important to note, as the bacteria can prove to be particularly dangerous for the elderly, young children and people with impaired immune systems - key demographics that often rely on ready meals.

Salmonella is a common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning and is usually transmitted through contaminated food or water.

In healthy individuals, it typically causes self-limiting, but still unpleasant symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within 8 to 72 hours of exposure.

However, in individuals who are less able to fight off the bacteria, such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems, the symptoms can be more severe and even require supportive care in hospital.

Salmonella infections can be particularly dangerous for children and the elderly (quantic69/ Getty Images)

The Mayo Clinic shared that in most cases, the condition can be managed at home and added that: “Most adults with mild to moderate dehydration from diarrhea, vomiting or fever can improve their condition by drinking more water or other liquids. Diarrhea may be worsened by full-strength fruit juice and soft drinks.”

They also shared a different set of guidance for children, adding: “For infants and children who have become dehydrated from diarrhea, vomiting or fever, use oral rehydration solutions that you can buy without a prescription.

“These solutions contain water and salts in specific proportions to replenish both fluids and electrolytes.”

But as always, if your symptoms appear to be getting worse or you start to experience bloody diarrhea, a high fever (over 102°F or 39°C), or signs of dehydration (e.g., dizziness, low urine output) - consult with a medical professional immediately.



