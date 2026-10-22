Sydney Sweeney sparks fresh controversy over ‘sexualized’ Cindy Lou Who outfit in new lingerie commercial
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Sydney Sweeney sparks fresh controversy over ‘sexualized’ Cindy Lou Who outfit in new lingerie commercial

The actress is in hot water over her lingerie brand's new Christmas campaign

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: SYRN

Topics: Celebrity, Sydney Sweeney, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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