Sydney Sweeney shares new series of NSFW photos in response to criticism over sports commercial
Home>Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney shares new series of NSFW photos in response to criticism over sports commercial

Sydney Sweeney's Novig sports campaign was revealed on September 9 and has been met with lots of criticism

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

Topics: Sydney Sweeney, Celebrity, Social Media, Sport

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: