Sydney Sweeney shares new series of NSFW photos in response to criticism over sports commercial

Sydney Sweeney appears to have responded to criticism over her sexualized sports ad campaign, which she posted online.

The actress is facing a number of comments about her feature with Novig, a betting platform, which saw her star in a sports themed shoot.

However, it had Sweeney pictured in a series of poses undressed and being covered by things like her hair, a football and a basketball hoop.

This comes just over a year after her controversial American Eagle campaign, which talked about the selection of superior genes and jeans.

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Released on Wednesday (9 September), Sweeney can be seen posing in costumes and environments such as on the ice for ice hockey, American football, tennis, and basketball.

However, it's not just people online who have taken issue, as several female athletes have called her out too.

She's responded (Novig)

“This is not what we want for our sports ads,” said one person on social media.

British track star Amy Hunt said during her post-race interview at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship: “Sydney Sweeney, this is what women’s sport looks like!”

American gymnast Gracie Kramer responded with an Instagram reel reading: "idk what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sport looks like."

Hockeyroos goalkeeper Joc Bartram said she was disappointed to see women's sport being sexualized: "In a world where it just feels like women's sport is being recognised for the talent and skill that it involves rather than the sexualisation of women, this new add (sic) by @sydney_sweeney feels so out of touch."

In what seems like a response to the critics, Sweeney has since taken to her Instagram Stories to post other nude images of similar campaigns.

The 29-year-old used Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Caroline Wozniacki nude shoots as examples.

But she didn't stop with women, as she too posted male athlete nude shoots including the likes of Myles Garrett, Rob Gronokowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jason Kelce.

However, Novig founder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky, told Front Office Sports that Sweeney was drawn to the company because the only bet on sports.

Sweeney showed examples of other magazine covers with similar themes (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

“She said, ‘I’m uncomfortable with other platforms that have markets on what colour underwear I’m going to wear. There’s something clean about sports,’” Fortkinsky said.

In a statement, Sweeney said it was 'about embracing a fun idea'.

Per The Independent, she said: “The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humour and a playful edge.”

This is the second campaign that Sweeney has been part of which has seen her face backlash.

The controversy surrounding her American Eagle 'Great Jeans' campaign was swift and long, and saw her heavily criticized for appearing to use the language of eugenics.

The now-deleted video heard her say: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

UNILAD reached out to Sydney Sweeney's representatives for comment.