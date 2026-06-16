You'll certainly be surprised to hear scientists response to claims made by Steven Spielberg about aliens being real.

While the legendary director may have made the greatest extraterrestrial movie of all time in the form of ET, Spielberg believes that may well be crossing over into the real world.

The 79-year-old is currently doing the media rounds to promote his latest blockbuster, Disclosure Day, which released in the US last week.

And during an interview with CBS News, Spielberg stated he's pretty sure aliens have already paid our planet a visit.

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He said: "I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here. And who knows, maybe they've always been here," before stating his view is "based on the circumstantial evidence of everything that I've gathered throughout my whole life, everybody I've listened to and every documentary I've ever watched and all the testimonies in Congress that I've heard."

The Mail Online spoke to a number of scientists about Spielberg's claims, and it seems the Hollywood director may not be as wide off the mark as we all think.

Steven Spielberg has long been a believer alien activity has occurred (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Dr Jacco van Loon, an astrophysicist from Keele University in the UK, told the outlet: "It is a possibility. If they visited a billion years ago, they would have encountered seas with microbial life, and bare land.

"While they may not have left artefacts on Earth, one interesting possibility that has been considered is that they may have left artefacts on the Moon or elsewhere in the Solar System, to monitor Earth or simply as waste."

When aliens seem to suddenly land on Earth in films, it's due to a fiction concept of 'faster than light' travel, which in reality, just isn't a thing.

Astronomer Dr William Alston told the Mail: "The speed of light appears to be the ultimate speed limit in the Universe. Nothing with mass can accelerate up to or beyond it, so even the most advanced spacecraft would take a long time to cross interstellar distances.

"This means that visiting other worlds is not just an engineering challenge, but limited by fundamental physics."

Scientists have been speaking about aliens (Getty Stock Photo)

It's not the first time Spielberg has spoken out about his belief alien life is out there, as he previously told the Associated Press: "I’ve been a believer since I made Close Encounters 50 years ago.

"But I would always say, ‘Until I’ve seen a UAP or a UFO with my own eyes, I’m not going to categorically state that life from out there has come here’.

“But I’ve changed that. I’m now willing to change my mind because of the circumstantial evidence which is overwhelming.”