Steven Spielberg makes surprising admission on his 'favorite sci-fi films of all time'

Steven Spielberg has shared what his favorite sci-fi movies are, and E.T. and Ready Player One surprisingly didn't make the cut.

Spielberg is undeniably one of the best directors of the last century and has been the brains behind blockbusters such as Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan (to name just a few).

His last feature film was The Fablemans, which won him a Golden Globe for Best Director. The 2022 film boasted a star-studded cast – like many of Spielberg's films do. From Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, to David Lynch and Seth Rogan, The Fablemans' casting budget was evidently pretty big...

Now he's back once more with another stellar cast consisting of Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colmon Domingo, and Josh O'Connor who feature in Disclosure Day. The movie is Speilberg's return to the sci-fi genre since 2018's critically acclaimed Ready Player One.

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Steven Spielberg is behind some of the best movies of this generation (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

While Spielberg has dozens of successful sci-fi movies under his belt, he didn't mention his own work when discussing which films in that genre are his 'all time' favorites.

Speaking to Empire, the director divulged: "Recently, I’ve loved the Dune movies. They are among my favourite science-fiction movies, not just recently, but of all time."

He went on to say about the second film in the franchise: "I think [Part Two] is the best movie Denis [Villeneuve] has ever made. I cannot wait to see the third one. I’m sure he’ll show it to me early. I’m such a fan of his."

Spielberg added that he thinks that Villeneuve honors the 'Dune' books perfectly, the same way Guillermo del Toro did with his Netflix adaption of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein'.

The director shared his love of the Dune movies (Warner Bros.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Spielberg expressed his hopes of one day directing a horror movie — a genre he's yet to tackle.

"I haven’t directed a horror film yet, and I’ve always wanted to, and someday I may," the 79-year-old teased. "But there have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch."

One example he gave of a movie that 'satisfies' him is Weapons.

"I see Weapons, and it doesn’t make me want to make a horror film that’s as scary or scarier than Weapons," Spielberg shared.

"It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie."

As well as his love for Weapons and the Dune franchise, Spielberg has previously shared what he believes to be the greatest American movie of all time — that being The Godfather.